Ministers of Agriculture, Education plant trees in orphanage in capital Sanaa [10/مارس/2019]



SANAA, March 10 (Saba) - Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation Abdulmalik al-Thawr and Minister of Education Yahya al-Houthi on Sunday planted a number of trees in the Orphanage in the capital Sanaa.



During the event, which comes within the framework of the planting season for 2019, the two ministers get acquainted with activities of the greenhouses in the orphanage, as well as the areas allocated for growing vegetables.



The two ministers praised the agricultural activity in the orphanage, which contributes to the provision of some of their food needs.



The Minister of Agriculture directed the competent bodies to provide the orphanage with irrigation networks by distillation in order to encourage the expansion in the cultivation of vegetable crops.





BA

Saba