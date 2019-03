20 women killed in Saudi aggression air strikes on Hajjah

HAJJAH, March. 10 (Saba) – At least 20 women and an child were killed in Saudi aggression air strikes on Hajjah province on Sunday, a security official told Saba.

The strikes hit houses of the citizens in Talan area of Koshar district, the official added.

On Saturday, the official said that the aggression fighter jets launched more than 30 raids on the district.