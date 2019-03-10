14 killed in Colombia plane crash [10/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 10 (Saba) - 15 people were killed when a plane on board crashed in the province of Meta, Colombia.



The Colombian Civil Aviation Agency said on Saturday that no one survived in the incident after the DC-3 sent a distress signal.



The plane was on an internal flight from the southern city of San José del Guaviare to the central city of Villavicencio, the agency said.



The plane crashed almost midway in the town of San Carlos de Guaroa in Meta province.



Aerial Laser, which owns the plane, said it had no comment.





