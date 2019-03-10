ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 10 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 04:58:07م
استشهاد 20 امرأة وطفل بحصيلة أولية بغارات لطيران العدوان بحجة
استشهدت 20 امرأة وطفل في حصيلة أولية لغارات طيران العدوان السعودي الأمريكي على منازل المواطنين بمنطقة طلان بمديرية كشر محافظة حجة.
مستوطنون يهود يجددون اقتحامهم للمسجد الأقصى
جدد عشرات المستوطنين اليهود، اليوم الأحد، اقتحاماتهم للمسجد الأقصى المبارك من باب المغاربة بحراسة مشددة من قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، وسط جولات استفزازية في المسجد المبارك، والإجراءات المشددة على دخول المصلين الى المسجد، واحتجاز بطاقات الشبان منهم على الب
الاتحاد الاوروبي يقدم عرضا الى لندن قبل تصويت الثلاثاء
عرض كبير مفاوضي الاتحاد الاوروبي ميشال بارنييه على المملكة المتحدة امكانية العودة الى صيغة سابقة "لشبكة الأمان" الواردة في اتفاق بريكست، لتصبح غير مقتصرة فقط على ايرلندا الشمالية.
بايرن ميونيخ يتصدرالبوندسليغا ويستعد لمواجهة ليفربول في دوري الأبطال
تصدر بايرن ميونيخ صدارة الدوري الألماني لكرة القدم (بوندسليغا) بعد فوزه على ضيفه فولفسبورغ 6-صفر خلال المباراة التي جمعتهما اليوم السبت في الجولة الـ25 من منافسات الدوري.
14 killed in Colombia plane crash
[10/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 10 (Saba) - 15 people were killed when a plane on board crashed in the province of Meta, Colombia.

The Colombian Civil Aviation Agency said on Saturday that no one survived in the incident after the DC-3 sent a distress signal.

The plane was on an internal flight from the southern city of San José del Guaviare to the central city of Villavicencio, the agency said.

The plane crashed almost midway in the town of San Carlos de Guaroa in Meta province.

Aerial Laser, which owns the plane, said it had no comment.


AA
Saba
