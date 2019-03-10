Government of Venezuela: The country is under the strongest imperialist attack in 200 years [10/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 10 (Saba) - The Venezuelan government considered that the country was facing the most powerful imperialist attack after a second sabotage attack on the electricity network destroyed all efforts to restore 70% of the electricity supply.



Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said: "After 70% of the electricity was restored, we were again subjected to an electronic sabotage attack, and we lost everything we had achieved over the past few hours."



The Venezuelan government, speaking on behalf of the media ministers and defending an electronic attack, said it was the strongest imperialist attack against Venezuela in 200 years.



Twenty-three Venezuelan provinces were hit by a power cut last Thursday and the national electricity company said it was the result of an accident at the Simon Bolivar hydroelectric plant.



Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro blamed US imperialism for the incident, while the US State Department denied involvement.



Maduro on Saturday blamed the country's enemies for attacking the energy system using high-tech weapons.



"They used high-tech weapons ... Right-wing opposition extremists orchestrated these attacks against the country, used high technology, and the only American government in the world that has such high-tech sabotage weapons," he said.



The Venezuelan president revealed that after a power cut, he ordered the provision of food to the population on Monday.



Providing assistance to hospitals throughout the country and ensuring the delivery of drinking water by tankers to Venezuelan homes.





AA

Saba