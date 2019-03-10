About 29 passengers injured due to air disturbance during Turkish Airlines flight to New York [10/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 10 (Saba) - 29 people were injured by air strikes during a Turkish Airlines flight to John F. Kennedy International Airport on Saturday, the New York City Fire Department said.



The fire department in New York City initially said on Twitter it had treated 32 passengers from "life-threatening injuries" at the airport but later reduced the number to 29.



According to social media reports, the plane was coming from Istanbul and at least three people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.



New York-based NBC 4 said the plane was carrying 326 passengers and a crew of 21 and that the Meteorological Meteorological Center of the National Meteorological Agency warned pilots of severe air strikes over New England on Saturday night.



It was the second incident at a major New York airport on Saturday. Newark, New Jersey, was shut down earlier in the day after a cargo plane was forced to land on an emergency flight from Canada to Florida.





