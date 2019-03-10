ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 10 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 04:58:07م
استشهاد 20 امرأة وطفل بحصيلة أولية بغارات لطيران العدوان بحجة
استشهدت 20 امرأة وطفل في حصيلة أولية لغارات طيران العدوان السعودي الأمريكي على منازل المواطنين بمنطقة طلان بمديرية كشر محافظة حجة.
مستوطنون يهود يجددون اقتحامهم للمسجد الأقصى
جدد عشرات المستوطنين اليهود، اليوم الأحد، اقتحاماتهم للمسجد الأقصى المبارك من باب المغاربة بحراسة مشددة من قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، وسط جولات استفزازية في المسجد المبارك، والإجراءات المشددة على دخول المصلين الى المسجد، واحتجاز بطاقات الشبان منهم على الب
الاتحاد الاوروبي يقدم عرضا الى لندن قبل تصويت الثلاثاء
عرض كبير مفاوضي الاتحاد الاوروبي ميشال بارنييه على المملكة المتحدة امكانية العودة الى صيغة سابقة "لشبكة الأمان" الواردة في اتفاق بريكست، لتصبح غير مقتصرة فقط على ايرلندا الشمالية.
بايرن ميونيخ يتصدرالبوندسليغا ويستعد لمواجهة ليفربول في دوري الأبطال
تصدر بايرن ميونيخ صدارة الدوري الألماني لكرة القدم (بوندسليغا) بعد فوزه على ضيفه فولفسبورغ 6-صفر خلال المباراة التي جمعتهما اليوم السبت في الجولة الـ25 من منافسات الدوري.
  International
Israeli warplanes bomb two sites in Gaza without injuries
[10/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 10 (Saba) - On Sunday morning, Israeli warplanes bombed and destroyed two sites in Gaza City and Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, causing no casualties.

According to local sources, Israeli F-16 warplanes bombarded a site in the Waha area northwest of Gaza City, destroying it, setting fire to it, and damaging the property of neighboring citizens.

Israeli warplanes bombarded two sites near the shore of Deir al-Balah city, damaging it and causing damage to the area, but no casualties were reported.

On a daily basis, IOF aircraft continue to bomb sites and properties of civilians in Gaza during the night and dawn hours, causing damage and property damage, and creating fear among safe children.


AA
Saba
