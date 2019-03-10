Israeli warplanes bomb two sites in Gaza without injuries [10/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 10 (Saba) - On Sunday morning, Israeli warplanes bombed and destroyed two sites in Gaza City and Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, causing no casualties.



According to local sources, Israeli F-16 warplanes bombarded a site in the Waha area northwest of Gaza City, destroying it, setting fire to it, and damaging the property of neighboring citizens.



Israeli warplanes bombarded two sites near the shore of Deir al-Balah city, damaging it and causing damage to the area, but no casualties were reported.



On a daily basis, IOF aircraft continue to bomb sites and properties of civilians in Gaza during the night and dawn hours, causing damage and property damage, and creating fear among safe children.





