Palestinian man killed by Israeli occupation near Jericho [10/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 10 (Saba) - The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced Sunday morning that a 22-year-old Palestinian was killed by Israeli occupation forces near the city of Jericho.



The ministry said in a brief statement that the martyr is the young Salama Salah Salama al-Kaabneh.





AA

Saba