آخر تحديث: الأحد، 10 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 04:58:07م
استشهاد 20 امرأة وطفل بحصيلة أولية بغارات لطيران العدوان بحجة
استشهدت 20 امرأة وطفل في حصيلة أولية لغارات طيران العدوان السعودي الأمريكي على منازل المواطنين بمنطقة طلان بمديرية كشر محافظة حجة.
مستوطنون يهود يجددون اقتحامهم للمسجد الأقصى
جدد عشرات المستوطنين اليهود، اليوم الأحد، اقتحاماتهم للمسجد الأقصى المبارك من باب المغاربة بحراسة مشددة من قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، وسط جولات استفزازية في المسجد المبارك، والإجراءات المشددة على دخول المصلين الى المسجد، واحتجاز بطاقات الشبان منهم على الب
الاتحاد الاوروبي يقدم عرضا الى لندن قبل تصويت الثلاثاء
عرض كبير مفاوضي الاتحاد الاوروبي ميشال بارنييه على المملكة المتحدة امكانية العودة الى صيغة سابقة "لشبكة الأمان" الواردة في اتفاق بريكست، لتصبح غير مقتصرة فقط على ايرلندا الشمالية.
بايرن ميونيخ يتصدرالبوندسليغا ويستعد لمواجهة ليفربول في دوري الأبطال
تصدر بايرن ميونيخ صدارة الدوري الألماني لكرة القدم (بوندسليغا) بعد فوزه على ضيفه فولفسبورغ 6-صفر خلال المباراة التي جمعتهما اليوم السبت في الجولة الـ25 من منافسات الدوري.
آخر الأخبار:
  International
Jewish settlers renew their incursion into Al-Aqsa Mosque
[10/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 10 (Saba) - Dozens of Jewish settlers on Sunday stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque from the Mughrabi Gate with intensive guard from the Israeli occupation forces amid provocative tours in the holy mosque and strict measures to prevent the entrance of worshipers to the mosque and holding young people's cards on the main gates.

One of the elements of the Israeli police broke into his shoes yesterday yesterday prayer "al-Rahmah" in the Al-Aqsa Mosque in a provocative way threatening the worshipers

He is the same Israeli policeman who has toured al-Aqsa previously with a bottle of wine.

For its part, the Islamic Endowments Department and the affairs of Al-Aqsa Mosque confirmed its total rejection of the actions of the Israeli police inside Al-Aqsa from provocation to the feelings of Muslims and desecration of the door of al-Rahmah by entering while their shoes on the prayer carpets inside the door of al-Rahmah.

It demanded the immediate cessation by the Israeli police officers of these provocative actions under these circumstances, stressing that "These actions will not discourage her from her steadfast position towards the door of al-Rahmah as an integral part of the Al Aqsa Mosque in the area of ​​144 dunums, including all of the buildings and squares under the ground and above it as an Islamic mosque that does not accept partnership or division.

It demanded that the officer be held accountable and immediately expelled from Al-Aqsa and the storming of the chapels and buildings.

In addition, a large number of those expelled from al-Aqsa continued their prayers in the area of ​​Bab al-Asbat "in front of the entrance to the cemetery of Bab al-Rahma" adjacent to the eastern wall of Al-Aqsa, in protest of their refusal to enter the Al-Aqsa Mosque.


العدوان السعودي على اليمن
