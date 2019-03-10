Chinese Liu Hong crashes a new record for a 50-km race [10/مارس/2019] BEIJING, March 10 (Saba) - China's Liu Hong on Saturday set a new record for a 50-km race and became the first woman to descend under four hours after 3 hours, 59 minutes and 15 seconds.



The winner of the gold medal at the world championships, the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) said, made the achievement during its participation in the China Grand Prix of Walking in Huangshan City, east China.



According to the official Xinhua news agency, Hong, the 31-year-old world champion, returned in 2019 to the competition after two years of motherhood



She is also the owner of the record for the 20-km (1.24: 38-hour) race, which she recorded in the Spanish city of La Coruña in 2015.



Hong also grabbed the gold medal at the Rio de Janeiro 2016, just two seconds ahead of Mexican Maria Gonzalez.





