آخر تحديث: الأحد، 10 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 04:58:07م
استشهاد 20 امرأة وطفل بحصيلة أولية بغارات لطيران العدوان بحجة
استشهدت 20 امرأة وطفل في حصيلة أولية لغارات طيران العدوان السعودي الأمريكي على منازل المواطنين بمنطقة طلان بمديرية كشر محافظة حجة.
مستوطنون يهود يجددون اقتحامهم للمسجد الأقصى
جدد عشرات المستوطنين اليهود، اليوم الأحد، اقتحاماتهم للمسجد الأقصى المبارك من باب المغاربة بحراسة مشددة من قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، وسط جولات استفزازية في المسجد المبارك، والإجراءات المشددة على دخول المصلين الى المسجد، واحتجاز بطاقات الشبان منهم على الب
الاتحاد الاوروبي يقدم عرضا الى لندن قبل تصويت الثلاثاء
عرض كبير مفاوضي الاتحاد الاوروبي ميشال بارنييه على المملكة المتحدة امكانية العودة الى صيغة سابقة "لشبكة الأمان" الواردة في اتفاق بريكست، لتصبح غير مقتصرة فقط على ايرلندا الشمالية.
بايرن ميونيخ يتصدرالبوندسليغا ويستعد لمواجهة ليفربول في دوري الأبطال
تصدر بايرن ميونيخ صدارة الدوري الألماني لكرة القدم (بوندسليغا) بعد فوزه على ضيفه فولفسبورغ 6-صفر خلال المباراة التي جمعتهما اليوم السبت في الجولة الـ25 من منافسات الدوري.
وقفة لقبائل الضبر بالمحويت تنديدا باستمرار خروقات وجرائم العدوان
فعالية بمناسبة الذكرى الرابعة للصمود في مديرية معين بأمانة العاصمة
الخارجية الفلسطينية تجدد مطالبتها بتوفير حماية دولية للشعب الفلسطيني
اللجان الإشرافية والأصلية للانتخابات تتوجه غدا إلى مقراتها بالمحافظات والدوائر الشاغرة
  International
Chinese Liu Hong crashes a new record for a 50-km race
[10/مارس/2019] BEIJING, March 10 (Saba) - China's Liu Hong on Saturday set a new record for a 50-km race and became the first woman to descend under four hours after 3 hours, 59 minutes and 15 seconds.

The winner of the gold medal at the world championships, the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) said, made the achievement during its participation in the China Grand Prix of Walking in Huangshan City, east China.

According to the official Xinhua news agency, Hong, the 31-year-old world champion, returned in 2019 to the competition after two years of motherhood

 She is also the owner of the record for the 20-km (1.24: 38-hour) race, which she recorded in the Spanish city of La Coruña in 2015.

Hong also grabbed the gold medal at the Rio de Janeiro 2016, just two seconds ahead of Mexican Maria Gonzalez.


AA
Saba
