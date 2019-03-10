The European Union is making an offer to London ahead of Tuesday's vote [10/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 10 (Saba) - EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier has offered the United Kingdom the possibility of returning to a preconceived version of the "safety net" in the Brexit agreement, becoming not limited to Northern Ireland.



"The European Union pledges to give the United Kingdom the possibility of leaving the Unified Customs Area unilaterally," Barnier wrote in his twitter comment on Friday after a meeting with ambassadors of 27 countries in Brussels.



An EU spokesman said he was referring to "Britain, not the United Kingdom."



The EU-UK "unified customs zone" is one of the key elements of the last resort solution contained in the Brexit agreement to ensure that there is no real border between the two Irishs after the Brexit.



If Britain can come out unilaterally, according to Barnier's presentation, "the other components of the + safety net should be kept to avoid tight limits."



This clarification by Barnier means that Northern Ireland will not be able to withdraw from the customs union formed by the Backstop if London decides to activate this "serious option" proposed by the Europeans.



This means that the EU's "unilateral exit" is not the one demanded by London, which wants an exit for all of the UK without exception.



Barnier has reiterated on Friday that the EU is ready to "provide legal force" to the commitment that has already been made repeatedly to confirm that the Backstop will not remain indefinitely.



"The EU will continue to work intensively in the next few days to ensure that the UK leaves the EU within the framework of an agreement," Barnier said.





AA

Saba