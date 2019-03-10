ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 10 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 04:58:07م
استشهاد 20 امرأة وطفل بحصيلة أولية بغارات لطيران العدوان بحجة
استشهدت 20 امرأة وطفل في حصيلة أولية لغارات طيران العدوان السعودي الأمريكي على منازل المواطنين بمنطقة طلان بمديرية كشر محافظة حجة.
مستوطنون يهود يجددون اقتحامهم للمسجد الأقصى
جدد عشرات المستوطنين اليهود، اليوم الأحد، اقتحاماتهم للمسجد الأقصى المبارك من باب المغاربة بحراسة مشددة من قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، وسط جولات استفزازية في المسجد المبارك، والإجراءات المشددة على دخول المصلين الى المسجد، واحتجاز بطاقات الشبان منهم على الب
الاتحاد الاوروبي يقدم عرضا الى لندن قبل تصويت الثلاثاء
عرض كبير مفاوضي الاتحاد الاوروبي ميشال بارنييه على المملكة المتحدة امكانية العودة الى صيغة سابقة "لشبكة الأمان" الواردة في اتفاق بريكست، لتصبح غير مقتصرة فقط على ايرلندا الشمالية.
بايرن ميونيخ يتصدرالبوندسليغا ويستعد لمواجهة ليفربول في دوري الأبطال
تصدر بايرن ميونيخ صدارة الدوري الألماني لكرة القدم (بوندسليغا) بعد فوزه على ضيفه فولفسبورغ 6-صفر خلال المباراة التي جمعتهما اليوم السبت في الجولة الـ25 من منافسات الدوري.
آخر الأخبار:
وقفة لقبائل الضبر بالمحويت تنديدا باستمرار خروقات وجرائم العدوان
فعالية بمناسبة الذكرى الرابعة للصمود في مديرية معين بأمانة العاصمة
الخارجية الفلسطينية تجدد مطالبتها بتوفير حماية دولية للشعب الفلسطيني
اللجان الإشرافية والأصلية للانتخابات تتوجه غدا إلى مقراتها بالمحافظات والدوائر الشاغرة
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  International
The European Union is making an offer to London ahead of Tuesday's vote
[10/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 10 (Saba) - EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier has offered the United Kingdom the possibility of returning to a preconceived version of the "safety net" in the Brexit agreement, becoming not limited to Northern Ireland.

"The European Union pledges to give the United Kingdom the possibility of leaving the Unified Customs Area unilaterally," Barnier wrote in his twitter comment on Friday after a meeting with ambassadors of 27 countries in Brussels.

An EU spokesman said he was referring to "Britain, not the United Kingdom."

The EU-UK "unified customs zone" is one of the key elements of the last resort solution contained in the Brexit agreement to ensure that there is no real border between the two Irishs after the Brexit.

If Britain can come out unilaterally, according to Barnier's presentation, "the other components of the + safety net should be kept to avoid tight limits."

This clarification by Barnier means that Northern Ireland will not be able to withdraw from the customs union formed by the Backstop if London decides to activate this "serious option" proposed by the Europeans.

This means that the EU's "unilateral exit" is not the one demanded by London, which wants an exit for all of the UK without exception.

Barnier has reiterated on Friday that the EU is ready to "provide legal force" to the commitment that has already been made repeatedly to confirm that the Backstop will not remain indefinitely.

"The EU will continue to work intensively in the next few days to ensure that the UK leaves the EU within the framework of an agreement," Barnier said.


AA
Saba
  المزيد من (International)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد 20 امرأة وطفل بحصيلة أولية بغارات لطيران العدوان بحجة
[10/مارس/2019]
استمرار خروقات قوى العدوان في الحديدة واستهداف عدة محافظات
[10/مارس/2019]
طيران العدوان يستهدف نازحين بحجة وأنباء عن ضحايا
[09/مارس/2019]
استشهاد وإصابة 12 مواطناً بغارات طيران العدوان واستمرار خروقات وقف اطلاق النار بالحديدة
[09/مارس/2019]
استشهاد وإصابة 12 مواطنا باستهداف طيران العدوان لمنزل في مديرية كشر بحجة
[08/مارس/2019]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2019، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by