Coalition continues violations in Hodeidah targeting several provinces [10/مارس/2019] PROVINCES, March 10 (SABA) The forces of US-backed saudi-led aggression coalition on Saturday continued their violation of the cease-fire agreement in the province of Hodeidah, targeted the property of citizens and launched raids on other provinces during the past 24 hours.







A security source told Saba that the mercenaries of the aggression carried out two unsuccessful infiltration attempts at the Faculty of Engineering and the 50th Street in the city of Hodeidah with heavy artillery cover.







They shelled al-Dabayani neighborhood on July 7 and other areas in Al-Khamis Street with more than 25 shells.







The source pointed to the continuous bombardment of heavy and medium machine guns towards the streets of Sana'a and the 50th Street and the Itihad and Gimma Hotels and towards the Mobile Tour and the city of youth in the 90th Street.







He affirmed they fired their weapons at Al-Wahine Mosque, while their artillery's shelling and machine guns targeted Hodeidah airport.







The source pointed out that the city of Tahita and nearby areas was hit by 60 artillery shells and various machine guns.







Heavy shelling also targeted Al-Zafran village and various areas of Kilo 16 area in Al-Drehemi in conjunction with hovering of spy planes, he affirmed.







The forces of aggression bombarded with machine guns and artillery and various medium weapons houses and farms of citizens in the besieged,city of Drehami and burned the house of a citizen north of Drehami as a result of shelling, he said.







They bombed the area of ​​the Shijn with a number of mortar shells, he added.







The source confirmed the targeting of a car for displaced people in the area of ​​Sodin, Kushar, in the province of Hajjah with four raids, he said.







The source said that a Saudi missile bombardment targeted populated villages in the Directorate of Razih border in Saada province, while mercenaries artillery shelled a house of a citizen in the area of ​​the province of Taizia province Taiz, he affirmed.











Saba