ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 10 - مارس - 2019 الساعة 04:58:07م
استشهاد 20 امرأة وطفل بحصيلة أولية بغارات لطيران العدوان بحجة
استشهدت 20 امرأة وطفل في حصيلة أولية لغارات طيران العدوان السعودي الأمريكي على منازل المواطنين بمنطقة طلان بمديرية كشر محافظة حجة.
مستوطنون يهود يجددون اقتحامهم للمسجد الأقصى
جدد عشرات المستوطنين اليهود، اليوم الأحد، اقتحاماتهم للمسجد الأقصى المبارك من باب المغاربة بحراسة مشددة من قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، وسط جولات استفزازية في المسجد المبارك، والإجراءات المشددة على دخول المصلين الى المسجد، واحتجاز بطاقات الشبان منهم على الب
الاتحاد الاوروبي يقدم عرضا الى لندن قبل تصويت الثلاثاء
عرض كبير مفاوضي الاتحاد الاوروبي ميشال بارنييه على المملكة المتحدة امكانية العودة الى صيغة سابقة "لشبكة الأمان" الواردة في اتفاق بريكست، لتصبح غير مقتصرة فقط على ايرلندا الشمالية.
بايرن ميونيخ يتصدرالبوندسليغا ويستعد لمواجهة ليفربول في دوري الأبطال
تصدر بايرن ميونيخ صدارة الدوري الألماني لكرة القدم (بوندسليغا) بعد فوزه على ضيفه فولفسبورغ 6-صفر خلال المباراة التي جمعتهما اليوم السبت في الجولة الـ25 من منافسات الدوري.
آخر الأخبار:
وقفة لقبائل الضبر بالمحويت تنديدا باستمرار خروقات وجرائم العدوان
فعالية بمناسبة الذكرى الرابعة للصمود في مديرية معين بأمانة العاصمة
الخارجية الفلسطينية تجدد مطالبتها بتوفير حماية دولية للشعب الفلسطيني
اللجان الإشرافية والأصلية للانتخابات تتوجه غدا إلى مقراتها بالمحافظات والدوائر الشاغرة
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Reports
Coalition continues violations in Hodeidah targeting several provinces
[10/مارس/2019] PROVINCES, March 10 (SABA) The forces of US-backed saudi-led aggression coalition on Saturday continued their violation of the cease-fire agreement in the province of Hodeidah, targeted the property of citizens and launched raids on other provinces during the past 24 hours.



A security source told Saba that the mercenaries of the aggression carried out two unsuccessful infiltration attempts at the Faculty of Engineering and the 50th Street in the city of Hodeidah with heavy artillery cover.



They shelled al-Dabayani neighborhood on July 7 and other areas in Al-Khamis Street with more than 25 shells.



The source pointed to the continuous bombardment of heavy and medium machine guns towards the streets of Sana'a and the 50th Street and the Itihad and Gimma Hotels and towards the Mobile Tour and the city of youth in the 90th Street.



He affirmed they fired their weapons at Al-Wahine Mosque, while their artillery's shelling and machine guns targeted Hodeidah airport.



The source pointed out that the city of Tahita and nearby areas was hit by 60 artillery shells and various machine guns.



Heavy shelling also targeted Al-Zafran village and various areas of Kilo 16 area in Al-Drehemi in conjunction with hovering of spy planes, he affirmed.



The forces of aggression bombarded with machine guns and artillery and various medium weapons houses and farms of citizens in the besieged,city of Drehami and burned the house of a citizen north of Drehami as a result of shelling, he said.



They bombed the area of ​​the Shijn with a number of mortar shells, he added.



The source confirmed the targeting of a car for displaced people in the area of ​​Sodin, Kushar, in the province of Hajjah with four raids, he said.



The source said that a Saudi missile bombardment targeted populated villages in the Directorate of Razih border in Saada province, while mercenaries artillery shelled a house of a citizen in the area of ​​the province of Taizia province Taiz, he affirmed.





AA
Saba
  المزيد من (Reports)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد 20 امرأة وطفل بحصيلة أولية بغارات لطيران العدوان بحجة
[10/مارس/2019]
استمرار خروقات قوى العدوان في الحديدة واستهداف عدة محافظات
[10/مارس/2019]
طيران العدوان يستهدف نازحين بحجة وأنباء عن ضحايا
[09/مارس/2019]
استشهاد وإصابة 12 مواطناً بغارات طيران العدوان واستمرار خروقات وقف اطلاق النار بالحديدة
[09/مارس/2019]
استشهاد وإصابة 12 مواطنا باستهداف طيران العدوان لمنزل في مديرية كشر بحجة
[08/مارس/2019]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2019، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by