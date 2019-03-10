FIFA gives the The OFC last chance to arrange the situation of his home [10/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 10 (Saba) - FIFA on Saturday granted a final chance for the Oceania Football Confederation to arrange their home if they wanted to stay, against a background of a series of corruption scandals plaguing the continental establishment.



The French Press Agency reported that President of (FIFA) Gianni Infantino during his visit to New Zealand to attend the conference of the Union of Oceania for the election of a new president that"It is very vital that the union fold the page."



"This is vital for the survival of football in this part of the world," he said, adding that he focused on the issue in his address to the Continental Congress.



This comes after the suspension of the Vice-President of the Federation of Oceania Lee Harmon, who is a member of the Board of FIFA for three months after an investigation into the resale of the questionable cards for a number of 2018 World Cup games in Russia.



FIFA also suspended former UEFA president David Chung last week for six-and-a-half years on corruption charges. The man who resigned in April 2018 was fined 100,000 Swiss francs (87,900 euros).



The two cases are the latest and the latest in the smallest and weaker Oceania federation scandal among the six continental unions that make up FIFA,in particular, it includes small Pacific islands.



"If there is one in Oceania who has a relationship with football and has not yet understood that the time has come to stop exploiting the world of football for personal gain, then we can not really help you," he said talking to those who were involved in the issue.





The Oceania Union has a long history of problems, but new President Lambert Matlock has said that "enormous reforms" have taken place since David Chung resigned last year and that the continental establishment is now "on the right track."





AA

Saba