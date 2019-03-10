Bayern Munich tops Bundesliga and prepares to face Liverpool in the Champions League [10/مارس/2019] SANAA, March 10 (Saba) - Bayern Munich won the Bundesliga with a 6-0 win at home to Wolfsburg.





The match was played on Saturday in the 25th round of the league.



Four days before Liverpool's Champions League opener, the Bayern Munich players were manipulated by the Wolfsburg players, beating them 6-0.





Bayern lifted their account to 57 points.



In the other games Freiburg beat Hertha Berlin 2-1 and Leipzig drew a 0-0 draw at home to Augsburg.





