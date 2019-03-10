ابحث عن:
الأحد، 10 - مارس - 2019
استشهاد 20 امرأة وطفل بحصيلة أولية بغارات لطيران العدوان بحجة
استشهدت 20 امرأة وطفل في حصيلة أولية لغارات طيران العدوان السعودي الأمريكي على منازل المواطنين بمنطقة طلان بمديرية كشر محافظة حجة.
مستوطنون يهود يجددون اقتحامهم للمسجد الأقصى
جدد عشرات المستوطنين اليهود، اليوم الأحد، اقتحاماتهم للمسجد الأقصى المبارك من باب المغاربة بحراسة مشددة من قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، وسط جولات استفزازية في المسجد المبارك، والإجراءات المشددة على دخول المصلين الى المسجد، واحتجاز بطاقات الشبان منهم على الب
الاتحاد الاوروبي يقدم عرضا الى لندن قبل تصويت الثلاثاء
عرض كبير مفاوضي الاتحاد الاوروبي ميشال بارنييه على المملكة المتحدة امكانية العودة الى صيغة سابقة "لشبكة الأمان" الواردة في اتفاق بريكست، لتصبح غير مقتصرة فقط على ايرلندا الشمالية.
بايرن ميونيخ يتصدرالبوندسليغا ويستعد لمواجهة ليفربول في دوري الأبطال
تصدر بايرن ميونيخ صدارة الدوري الألماني لكرة القدم (بوندسليغا) بعد فوزه على ضيفه فولفسبورغ 6-صفر خلال المباراة التي جمعتهما اليوم السبت في الجولة الـ25 من منافسات الدوري.
Army kills tens of saudi-led mercenaries in various war-fronts over last 24 hours
[10/مارس/2019] PROVINCES, March 10 (Saba) - The army, supported by popular forces, over the past 24 hours killed and injured tens of US-backed saudi-led aggression coalition's mercenaries, including 16 who were snipped, a military official told Saba.

A military official told Saba the army stormed a site of mercenaries in Hammad Mouraba, Najran, which left tens of killed and wounded in the enemy's ranks.

The force of rocketry and artillery have shelled the mercenaries' troops before, which led to doubling the seize of the losses caused in their forces.

8 mercenaries were gunned down off Sudis, in Hammad and Rashaha while a military vehicle for the mercenaries was destroyed in Barbaa, Ajasher desert, which led to kill all who were aboard.

In Jizan, eight mercenaries were snipped east of Dud and Jahfan mounts while the army shelled their gatherings east of Jahfan.

In Asir, the army bombarded gatherings of mercenaries off Aleeb crossing which caused heavy casualties in their ranks.

In Rabouaa, the army foiled two infiltration of mercenaries which left scores of killed and wounded in their ranks, he said.


The missile force launched two Zizal-1 missiles on the mercenaries' gatherings off Aleeb.

In Bayda, the engineering units of army set up a tightens ambush targeting mercenaries' gatherings in Quahifa front, Taiz province, which killed them all, while tens of them were killed and injured in another ambush set up during repelling their failed infiltration in Natiaa front, he affirmed.

In Jawf, the army destroyed a military vehicle belonging the mercenaries in an ambush set up nearby Moton complex which led to killing and injuring all those aboard while another vehicle was destroyed east of Aheem Mouthalath, Haradh district, Hajjah province, and its crew's members were killed , he added.


AA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد 20 امرأة وطفل بحصيلة أولية بغارات لطيران العدوان بحجة
[10/مارس/2019]
استمرار خروقات قوى العدوان في الحديدة واستهداف عدة محافظات
[10/مارس/2019]
طيران العدوان يستهدف نازحين بحجة وأنباء عن ضحايا
[09/مارس/2019]
استشهاد وإصابة 12 مواطناً بغارات طيران العدوان واستمرار خروقات وقف اطلاق النار بالحديدة
[09/مارس/2019]
استشهاد وإصابة 12 مواطنا باستهداف طيران العدوان لمنزل في مديرية كشر بحجة
[08/مارس/2019]
