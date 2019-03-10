Army launches Ballistic missile Badr P-1 on saudi-led mercenaries' gatherings in Midi [10/مارس/2019] MIDI, March 10 (Saba) - The army's missile force on Sunday launched a ballistic missile Bard P-1 on gatherings of US-backed saudi-led aggression coalition's mercenaries in Midi, a military official told Saba.



The missile hit accurately the gathering of mercenaries in Midi desert leaving huge losses in their ranks, including dead and wounded in their troops and led to fire which sit their warehouses.





AA

Saba