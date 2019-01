Video footage shows army attacking saudi-led mercenaries' sites in Najran [09/يناير/2019] NAJRAN, Jan. 9 (Saba) – The military media of the army on Tuesday released a video footage showing the army fighters while launching an offensive on the sites of mercenaries of the US-backed saudi-led aggression coalition in Najran border province.



The video showed the army forces attacking the militias’ sites and destroying a military vehicle using an explosive device planted in Shaja site.





AA

Saba