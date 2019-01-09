Tribal meeting held in Sanaa to support army's fighters in dignity fronts [09/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 9 (Saba) – A tribal meeting in Khawlan province of Sanaa province, chaired by head of the Supreme Revolutionary Committee Mohammad Ali al-Houthi and Sanaa Governor Haneen Qutaina, on Tuesday discussed aspects related to strengthening steadfastness in the face of aggression.



During this meeting, al-Houthi hailed the role of sheikhs and social figures in Khawlan tribes in confronting the schemes of the US-backed saudi-led aggression and their attack targeting the country.





The meeting comes to prepare for the marking the martyr’s anniversary, dealt with preparations of a winter food convoy which will be sent by Khawlan tribes to support the army in the fields of steadfastness.





