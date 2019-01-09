ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 09 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 12:10:12م
تكبيد العدو ومرتزقته عشرات القتلى والجرحى بعمليات عسكرية
لقي العشرات من جنود العدو السعودي والمرتزقة مصرعهم وجرح آخرون في عمليات هجومية وقنص وكسر زحوفات وقصف صاروخي ومدفعي استهدف مواقعهم خلال الـ24 ساعة الماضية.
مجلس الشيوخ يفشل في إقرار تشريع لتعزيز الأمن الأمريكي في الشرق الأوسط
فشل مجلس الشيوخ الأمريكي في إقرار أول تشريع يعيد التأكيد على الدعم الأمريكي للحلفاء في الشرق الأوسط.
البنك الدولي يتوقع تباطؤ النمو العالمي في 2019
توقع البنك الدولي أن يتباطأ النمو العالمي إلى 2.9 في المئة في 2019 مقارنة مع ثلاثة في المئة في 2018، مرجعا ذلك إلى تصاعد التوتر التجاري وضعف حركة التجارة العالمية.
هاليب تسقط أمام بارتي في الدور الثاني لبطولة سيدني للتنس
خسرت سيمونا هاليب المصنفة الأولى عالميا بمجموعتين متتاليتين أمام آشلي بارتي غير المصنفة في الدور الثاني لبطولة سيدني الدولية للتنس اليوم الأربعاء.
آخر الأخبار:
بيلوسي تتهم ترامب باحتجاز الأمريكيين
الرئيس الأميركي يطلب من الكونجرس تمويلا لبناء جدار فولاذي على الحدود مع المكسيك
الاحتلال الإسرائيلي يعتقل10 فلسطينيين في بيت فجار وتقوع
الشرطة تؤكد إرسال طرود مثيرة للريبة لعدة سفارات أجنبية في استراليا
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Tribal meeting held in Sanaa to support army's fighters in dignity fronts
[09/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 9 (Saba) – A tribal meeting in Khawlan province of Sanaa province, chaired by head of the Supreme Revolutionary Committee Mohammad Ali al-Houthi and Sanaa Governor Haneen Qutaina, on Tuesday discussed aspects related to strengthening steadfastness in the face of aggression.

During this meeting, al-Houthi hailed the role of sheikhs and social figures in Khawlan tribes in confronting the schemes of the US-backed saudi-led aggression and their attack targeting the country.


The meeting comes to prepare for the marking the martyr’s anniversary, dealt with preparations of a winter food convoy which will be sent by Khawlan tribes to support the army in the fields of steadfastness.


AA
Saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
مرتزقة العدوان يواصلون خرق اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة
[09/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على مديرية حرض
[08/يناير/2019]
استشهاد امرأة وإصابة أخرى بإنفجار قنبلة عنقودية من مخلفات العدوان بالجوف
[07/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان السعودي يستهدف مرتزقته في الجوف
[07/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن تسع غارات على سنحان وبني بهلول
[07/يناير/2019]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2019، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by