Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance meets United Nations Resident Representative

SANAA,Jan.9 (Saba) - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Dr/Hasan Moqbali on Tuesday met United Nations Resident Representative Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen Liz Grande to discuss a number of issues related to the work of the United Nations in Yemen and the humanitarian situation in the light of the Stockholm agreement and the visit of the UN envoy to our country and the continued detention of vessels of oil derivatives.





Al-Moqbali United Nations has called for its role in the launch of fuel vessels held in Djibouti by the coalition although receiving United Nations permits.





He stressed the readiness of the rescue government to work through joint committees with the other party and under the supervision of the United Nations to address the economic file.





He also referred, to the decision of the government of Hadi to prevent the handling of passports issued from Sanaa which impact on the citizen and Riyadh government issuing passports to a large number of members of terrorist organizations. Passports issued from Sana'a are subject to strict procedures, he said.





United Nations is to operate the air bridge through Sanaa airport in the coming days for medical and humanitarian purposes and Teachers' incentives will be disbursed early next month in February, she said.





