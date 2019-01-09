ابحث عن:
تكبيد العدو ومرتزقته عشرات القتلى والجرحى بعمليات عسكرية
لقي العشرات من جنود العدو السعودي والمرتزقة مصرعهم وجرح آخرون في عمليات هجومية وقنص وكسر زحوفات وقصف صاروخي ومدفعي استهدف مواقعهم خلال الـ24 ساعة الماضية.
خطة إسرائيلية لتطويق بيت لحم بالمستوطنات
كشفت صحيفة هآرتس الإسرائيلية أن حكومة الاحتلال تعمل على تنفيذ خطة بناء واسعة النطاق في مستوطنة "أفرات" من شأنها أن تُطوق مدينة بيت لحم جنوب الضفة الغربية المحتلة.
النفط يرتفع بدعم محادثات تجارية أمريكية صينية وتخفيضات بقيادة أوبك
صعدت أسعار النفط بأكثر من 1.5بالمئة يوم الاثنين، مدفوعة بحالة من التفاؤل بأن محادثات تُعقد في بكين يمكن أن تنهي الحرب التجارية بين الولايات المتحدة والصين، فيما تلقى الخام أيضا دعما من تخفيضات في إمدادات عدد من كبار المنتجين.
برشلونة الأسباني لكرة القدم يضم المدافع الشاب توديبو للموسم المقبل
أعلن نادي برشلونة متصدر دوري الدرجة الأولى الاسباني لكرة القدم اليوم الثلاثاء أنه سيضم المدافع الفرنسي جون-كلير توديبو من تولوز في صفقة انتقال مجاني بنهاية الموسم الجاري.
أمن العاصمة : ضبط أكثر من 6500 قضية جنائية مختلفة عام 2018
مرتزقة العدوان يواصلون خرق اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة
لقاء لقبائل خولان الطيال يناقش الجوانب المتصلة بتعزيز الصمود في مواجهة العدوان
الرئيس المشاط يعزي في وفاة القاضي العلامة محمد بن زيد الموشكي
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance meets United Nations Resident Representative
[09/يناير/2019]

SANAA,Jan.9 (Saba) - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Dr/Hasan Moqbali on Tuesday met United Nations Resident Representative Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen Liz Grande to discuss a number of issues related to the work of the United Nations in Yemen and the humanitarian situation in the light of the Stockholm agreement and the visit of the UN envoy to our country and the continued detention of vessels of oil derivatives.



Al-Moqbali United Nations has called for its role in the launch of fuel vessels held in Djibouti by the coalition although receiving United Nations permits.



He stressed the readiness of the rescue government to work through joint committees with the other party and under the supervision of the United Nations to address the economic file.



He also referred, to the decision of the government of Hadi to prevent the handling of passports issued from Sanaa which impact on the citizen and Riyadh government issuing passports to a large number of members of terrorist organizations. Passports issued from Sana'a are subject to strict procedures, he said.



United Nations is to operate the air bridge through Sanaa airport in the coming days for medical and humanitarian purposes and Teachers' incentives will be disbursed early next month in February, she said.



Amal


saba
