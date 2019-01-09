International immigration Organization distribution of medicines and medical supplies in Dhamar

DHAMAR.Jan.9 (Saba) - The governor of Dhamar Mohammed al-Maqdashy on Tuesday launched distribution of a shipment of medicines and medical supplies provided by the International Organization for Migration.





This shipment includes 32 tons of medicines, medical solutions, hygiene kits and hygiene kits ,which are being targeted by the Organization in a number of districts.





Al-Maqdashy praised the efforts of the organization in support of the health sector, which contributes to alleviating the suffering of society and reducing the spread of diseases and epidemics.





[09/يناير/2019]Amalsaba