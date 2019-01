Army attacks saudi-led mercenaries' sites in Jawf [09/يناير/2019] JAWF, Jan. 9 (Saba) – The army launched on Wednesday an offensive on the sites of US-backed Saudi-led coalition’s militiamen in Jawf province, a military official said.



The army retook over several sites and inflicted on the enemy heavy losses in lives and equipment during this attack which took place in Al-Dhahra front of Khab Washaaf district, the official said.





AA

Saba