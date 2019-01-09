ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 09 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 10:54:05ص
تكبيد العدو ومرتزقته عشرات القتلى والجرحى بعمليات عسكرية
لقي العشرات من جنود العدو السعودي والمرتزقة مصرعهم وجرح آخرون في عمليات هجومية وقنص وكسر زحوفات وقصف صاروخي ومدفعي استهدف مواقعهم خلال الـ24 ساعة الماضية.
خطة إسرائيلية لتطويق بيت لحم بالمستوطنات
كشفت صحيفة هآرتس الإسرائيلية أن حكومة الاحتلال تعمل على تنفيذ خطة بناء واسعة النطاق في مستوطنة "أفرات" من شأنها أن تُطوق مدينة بيت لحم جنوب الضفة الغربية المحتلة.
النفط يرتفع بدعم محادثات تجارية أمريكية صينية وتخفيضات بقيادة أوبك
صعدت أسعار النفط بأكثر من 1.5بالمئة يوم الاثنين، مدفوعة بحالة من التفاؤل بأن محادثات تُعقد في بكين يمكن أن تنهي الحرب التجارية بين الولايات المتحدة والصين، فيما تلقى الخام أيضا دعما من تخفيضات في إمدادات عدد من كبار المنتجين.
برشلونة الأسباني لكرة القدم يضم المدافع الشاب توديبو للموسم المقبل
أعلن نادي برشلونة متصدر دوري الدرجة الأولى الاسباني لكرة القدم اليوم الثلاثاء أنه سيضم المدافع الفرنسي جون-كلير توديبو من تولوز في صفقة انتقال مجاني بنهاية الموسم الجاري.
آخر الأخبار:
أمن العاصمة : ضبط أكثر من 6500 قضية جنائية مختلفة عام 2018
مرتزقة العدوان يواصلون خرق اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة
لقاء لقبائل خولان الطيال يناقش الجوانب المتصلة بتعزيز الصمود في مواجهة العدوان
الرئيس المشاط يعزي في وفاة القاضي العلامة محمد بن زيد الموشكي
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Tribal protest vigil organized in Saada to condemn coalition' crimes
[09/يناير/2019] SAADA, Jan. 9 (Saba) – People of Majaz district in Saada province on Tuesday organized a tribal protest vigil to denounce the continued aggression of the Saudi-led coalition in committing daily basis crimes on the Yemeni people.

During the vigil, the participants condemned the attempt of coalition to cumvent the implement of the outputs of the consultations of Sweden as well as a military escalation on all fronts.


They sent a financial convoy to support of the army on the fronts war, affirming continue to support the fronts until achieving the victory.


AA
Saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
مرتزقة العدوان يواصلون خرق اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة
[09/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على مديرية حرض
[08/يناير/2019]
استشهاد امرأة وإصابة أخرى بإنفجار قنبلة عنقودية من مخلفات العدوان بالجوف
[07/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان السعودي يستهدف مرتزقته في الجوف
[07/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن تسع غارات على سنحان وبني بهلول
[07/يناير/2019]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2019، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by