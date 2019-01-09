Tribal protest vigil organized in Saada to condemn coalition' crimes [09/يناير/2019] SAADA, Jan. 9 (Saba) – People of Majaz district in Saada province on Tuesday organized a tribal protest vigil to denounce the continued aggression of the Saudi-led coalition in committing daily basis crimes on the Yemeni people.



During the vigil, the participants condemned the attempt of coalition to cumvent the implement of the outputs of the consultations of Sweden as well as a military escalation on all fronts.





They sent a financial convoy to support of the army on the fronts war, affirming continue to support the fronts until achieving the victory.





