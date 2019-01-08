ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 08 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 10:28:08م
الرئيس المشاط يعزي الشيخ منصور البحر في وفاة زوجته
بعث الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى برقية عزاء ومواساة إلى الشيخ منصور صادق البحر في وفاة زوجته.
خطة إسرائيلية لتطويق بيت لحم بالمستوطنات
كشفت صحيفة هآرتس الإسرائيلية أن حكومة الاحتلال تعمل على تنفيذ خطة بناء واسعة النطاق في مستوطنة "أفرات" من شأنها أن تُطوق مدينة بيت لحم جنوب الضفة الغربية المحتلة.
النفط يرتفع بدعم محادثات تجارية أمريكية صينية وتخفيضات بقيادة أوبك
صعدت أسعار النفط بأكثر من 1.5بالمئة يوم الاثنين، مدفوعة بحالة من التفاؤل بأن محادثات تُعقد في بكين يمكن أن تنهي الحرب التجارية بين الولايات المتحدة والصين، فيما تلقى الخام أيضا دعما من تخفيضات في إمدادات عدد من كبار المنتجين.
برشلونة الأسباني لكرة القدم يضم المدافع الشاب توديبو للموسم المقبل
أعلن نادي برشلونة متصدر دوري الدرجة الأولى الاسباني لكرة القدم اليوم الثلاثاء أنه سيضم المدافع الفرنسي جون-كلير توديبو من تولوز في صفقة انتقال مجاني بنهاية الموسم الجاري.
خسائر في صفوف المرتزقة بكسر زحف لهم في خب والشعف بالجوف
أمن ذمار: ضبط ألف و819 قضية خلال العام الماضي
وقفة قبلية لأبناء مديرية مجز بصعدة تندد باستمرار العدوان
قتلى وجرحى سعوديين ومرتزقة بكسر زحف لهم بنجران
  International
FC Barcelona annexes french defender Todibo to team for next season
[08/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 8 (Saba) - Barcelona club said on Tuesday that it will the French defender Jean-Clair Todibo from Toulouse will joint the team in a "free transfer" by the end of the season.


The Catalan club told the media that the contract expires at the end of June, meaning that it will not pay any money for the defender who will move to Camp Nou on July 1.

Todiboo, who joined the first team of Toulouse at the start of the season and played a key role in 10 Ligue 1 matches, will join his compatriots in the team players.


AA
Saba
