FC Barcelona annexes french defender Todibo to team for next season [08/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 8 (Saba) - Barcelona club said on Tuesday that it will the French defender Jean-Clair Todibo from Toulouse will joint the team in a "free transfer" by the end of the season.





The Catalan club told the media that the contract expires at the end of June, meaning that it will not pay any money for the defender who will move to Camp Nou on July 1.



Todiboo, who joined the first team of Toulouse at the start of the season and played a key role in 10 Ligue 1 matches, will join his compatriots in the team players.





AA

Saba