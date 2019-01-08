Euro falls on Concerns of Economic Slowdown, Dollar Escalates [08/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 8 (Saba) - The euro fell on Tuesday amid growing signs of a slowing euro-zone economy as the dollar rallied, despite growing expectations that the US central bank will halt its interest rate hike.



The euro fell 0.3 percent to $ 1.1285.



The single European currency has been trading in a tight range between $ 1.12 and $ 1.15 since mid-November.



The weakness of the euro strengthened the dollar, which rose 0.3 percent against a basket of currencies to reach the index of 95.959. The dollar index has lost about 2 percent since mid-December to stay near the 3-month low of 95.638 reached yesterday.



An unexpected drop in industrial output in Germany for the third month in a row contributed to the euro's weakness. Although the decline was slight, it was the most prominent concern about a slowdown and the central bank warned of its efforts to end the region's dependence on stimulus programs.



Exporters in Germany are suffering from weak global demand and trade disputes because of US President Donald Trump's policies.



The pound was trading at $ 1.2764, and traders expect the British currency to continue to fluctuate over the next few weeks as the British split approaches.



The Australian dollar fell 0.4 per cent to $ 0.7123. Despite the weakness of the Australian currency, traders remain optimistic at the moment.





AA

Saba