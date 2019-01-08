ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 08 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 10:28:08م
الرئيس المشاط يعزي الشيخ منصور البحر في وفاة زوجته
بعث الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى برقية عزاء ومواساة إلى الشيخ منصور صادق البحر في وفاة زوجته.
خطة إسرائيلية لتطويق بيت لحم بالمستوطنات
كشفت صحيفة هآرتس الإسرائيلية أن حكومة الاحتلال تعمل على تنفيذ خطة بناء واسعة النطاق في مستوطنة "أفرات" من شأنها أن تُطوق مدينة بيت لحم جنوب الضفة الغربية المحتلة.
النفط يرتفع بدعم محادثات تجارية أمريكية صينية وتخفيضات بقيادة أوبك
صعدت أسعار النفط بأكثر من 1.5بالمئة يوم الاثنين، مدفوعة بحالة من التفاؤل بأن محادثات تُعقد في بكين يمكن أن تنهي الحرب التجارية بين الولايات المتحدة والصين، فيما تلقى الخام أيضا دعما من تخفيضات في إمدادات عدد من كبار المنتجين.
برشلونة الأسباني لكرة القدم يضم المدافع الشاب توديبو للموسم المقبل
أعلن نادي برشلونة متصدر دوري الدرجة الأولى الاسباني لكرة القدم اليوم الثلاثاء أنه سيضم المدافع الفرنسي جون-كلير توديبو من تولوز في صفقة انتقال مجاني بنهاية الموسم الجاري.
آخر الأخبار:
خسائر في صفوف المرتزقة بكسر زحف لهم في خب والشعف بالجوف
أمن ذمار: ضبط ألف و819 قضية خلال العام الماضي
وقفة قبلية لأبناء مديرية مجز بصعدة تندد باستمرار العدوان
قتلى وجرحى سعوديين ومرتزقة بكسر زحف لهم بنجران
  International
Euro falls on Concerns of Economic Slowdown, Dollar Escalates
[08/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 8 (Saba) - The euro fell on Tuesday amid growing signs of a slowing euro-zone economy as the dollar rallied, despite growing expectations that the US central bank will halt its interest rate hike.

The euro fell 0.3 percent to $ 1.1285.

The single European currency has been trading in a tight range between $ 1.12 and $ 1.15 since mid-November.

The weakness of the euro strengthened the dollar, which rose 0.3 percent against a basket of currencies to reach the index of 95.959. The dollar index has lost about 2 percent since mid-December to stay near the 3-month low of 95.638 reached yesterday.

An unexpected drop in industrial output in Germany for the third month in a row contributed to the euro's weakness. Although the decline was slight, it was the most prominent concern about a slowdown and the central bank warned of its efforts to end the region's dependence on stimulus programs.

Exporters in Germany are suffering from weak global demand and trade disputes because of US President Donald Trump's policies.

The pound was trading at $ 1.2764, and traders expect the British currency to continue to fluctuate over the next few weeks as the British split approaches.

The Australian dollar fell 0.4 per cent to $ 0.7123. Despite the weakness of the Australian currency, traders remain optimistic at the moment.


AA
Saba
