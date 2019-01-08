ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 08 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 10:28:08م
الرئيس المشاط يعزي الشيخ منصور البحر في وفاة زوجته
بعث الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى برقية عزاء ومواساة إلى الشيخ منصور صادق البحر في وفاة زوجته.
خطة إسرائيلية لتطويق بيت لحم بالمستوطنات
كشفت صحيفة هآرتس الإسرائيلية أن حكومة الاحتلال تعمل على تنفيذ خطة بناء واسعة النطاق في مستوطنة "أفرات" من شأنها أن تُطوق مدينة بيت لحم جنوب الضفة الغربية المحتلة.
النفط يرتفع بدعم محادثات تجارية أمريكية صينية وتخفيضات بقيادة أوبك
صعدت أسعار النفط بأكثر من 1.5بالمئة يوم الاثنين، مدفوعة بحالة من التفاؤل بأن محادثات تُعقد في بكين يمكن أن تنهي الحرب التجارية بين الولايات المتحدة والصين، فيما تلقى الخام أيضا دعما من تخفيضات في إمدادات عدد من كبار المنتجين.
برشلونة الأسباني لكرة القدم يضم المدافع الشاب توديبو للموسم المقبل
أعلن نادي برشلونة متصدر دوري الدرجة الأولى الاسباني لكرة القدم اليوم الثلاثاء أنه سيضم المدافع الفرنسي جون-كلير توديبو من تولوز في صفقة انتقال مجاني بنهاية الموسم الجاري.
  International
European stocks rose 3-week high on trade hopes
[08/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 8 (Saba) - European stocks rose to a three-week high on Tuesday on hopes of a possible trade deal between China and the United States, easing concerns about global growth.

By 0832 GMT, the Stoxx 600 European index rose 0.6 per cent, while the eurozone and Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.5 per cent.

Italian banks rallied after Rome moved to support struggling Carnigie Bank. The Italian bank index rose 0.9 percent to a three-week high also outperforming European counterparts.

The Italian government issued a decree late Monday to support the bank by offering a range of state-backed options, including capital increase.

carnegie's shares are not traded after the market regulator suspended the deal last week, while shares of Bank Intesa Sanpaolo e Unicredit gained about one percent. Retail stocks also boosted the market.

The sector index rose 1.4 percent thanks to "Carrefour banque", which rose more than 3 percent.

Britain's fourth-largest grocery group fell 2.6 percent after Christmas sales fell short of expectations as retail and wholesale activities were hit by weak consumer demand.


AA
Saba
