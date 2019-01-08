European stocks rose 3-week high on trade hopes [08/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 8 (Saba) - European stocks rose to a three-week high on Tuesday on hopes of a possible trade deal between China and the United States, easing concerns about global growth.



By 0832 GMT, the Stoxx 600 European index rose 0.6 per cent, while the eurozone and Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.5 per cent.



Italian banks rallied after Rome moved to support struggling Carnigie Bank. The Italian bank index rose 0.9 percent to a three-week high also outperforming European counterparts.



The Italian government issued a decree late Monday to support the bank by offering a range of state-backed options, including capital increase.



carnegie's shares are not traded after the market regulator suspended the deal last week, while shares of Bank Intesa Sanpaolo e Unicredit gained about one percent. Retail stocks also boosted the market.



The sector index rose 1.4 percent thanks to "Carrefour banque", which rose more than 3 percent.



Britain's fourth-largest grocery group fell 2.6 percent after Christmas sales fell short of expectations as retail and wholesale activities were hit by weak consumer demand.





AA

Saba