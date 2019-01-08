kMuscat Securities Market Index is down [08/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 8 (Saba) - Muscat Securities Market (MSM) index dropped 1.40 points, or 0.30 percent, to close at (4310.85) points compared to the last trading session which reached (4312.25) points.



According to Oman News Agency, the value of trading reached (510) thousands and (813) Omani pounds low by (71.7) per cent compared to the last trading session, which amounted to a 1803822 riyals Omani.



The Muscat Securities Market (MSM) report said that the market value declined by (0.25%) on the last trading day and amounted to about (18.18) billion riyals.



The value of non-Omani purchases in the market amounted to RO 56,000 (10.44%) while non-Omanis sold RO 45,000



(8.90 per cent) while net non-Omani investment increased by RO 10 thousand or 2.4 per cent.





AA

Saba