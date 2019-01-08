ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 08 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 10:28:08م
الرئيس المشاط يعزي الشيخ منصور البحر في وفاة زوجته
بعث الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى برقية عزاء ومواساة إلى الشيخ منصور صادق البحر في وفاة زوجته.
خطة إسرائيلية لتطويق بيت لحم بالمستوطنات
كشفت صحيفة هآرتس الإسرائيلية أن حكومة الاحتلال تعمل على تنفيذ خطة بناء واسعة النطاق في مستوطنة "أفرات" من شأنها أن تُطوق مدينة بيت لحم جنوب الضفة الغربية المحتلة.
النفط يرتفع بدعم محادثات تجارية أمريكية صينية وتخفيضات بقيادة أوبك
صعدت أسعار النفط بأكثر من 1.5بالمئة يوم الاثنين، مدفوعة بحالة من التفاؤل بأن محادثات تُعقد في بكين يمكن أن تنهي الحرب التجارية بين الولايات المتحدة والصين، فيما تلقى الخام أيضا دعما من تخفيضات في إمدادات عدد من كبار المنتجين.
برشلونة الأسباني لكرة القدم يضم المدافع الشاب توديبو للموسم المقبل
أعلن نادي برشلونة متصدر دوري الدرجة الأولى الاسباني لكرة القدم اليوم الثلاثاء أنه سيضم المدافع الفرنسي جون-كلير توديبو من تولوز في صفقة انتقال مجاني بنهاية الموسم الجاري.
آخر الأخبار:
خسائر في صفوف المرتزقة بكسر زحف لهم في خب والشعف بالجوف
أمن ذمار: ضبط ألف و819 قضية خلال العام الماضي
وقفة قبلية لأبناء مديرية مجز بصعدة تندد باستمرار العدوان
قتلى وجرحى سعوديين ومرتزقة بكسر زحف لهم بنجران
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Local
Coordination of humanitarian work discussed in meeting held in capital
[08/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 8 (Saba) – Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf on Tuesday discussed with Minister of Education, Yahya al-Houthi aspects related to the coordination of the humanitarian efforts through the U.N.

They dealt with allegations made by the World Food Program on the matter of humanitarian aid and necessary coordination between the two ministries to address any imbalances in humanitarian work arena in favor of the Yemeni people.


AA
Saba
  المزيد من (Local)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على مديرية حرض
[08/يناير/2019]
استشهاد امرأة وإصابة أخرى بإنفجار قنبلة عنقودية من مخلفات العدوان بالجوف
[07/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان السعودي يستهدف مرتزقته في الجوف
[07/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن تسع غارات على سنحان وبني بهلول
[07/يناير/2019]
العدوان ومرتزقته يواصلون استهداف المواطنين وخرق اتفاق ستوكهولم
[07/يناير/2019]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2019، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by