Coordination of humanitarian work discussed in meeting held in capital [08/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 8 (Saba) – Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf on Tuesday discussed with Minister of Education, Yahya al-Houthi aspects related to the coordination of the humanitarian efforts through the U.N.



They dealt with allegations made by the World Food Program on the matter of humanitarian aid and necessary coordination between the two ministries to address any imbalances in humanitarian work arena in favor of the Yemeni people.





AA

Saba