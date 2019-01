Police arrest gang to smuggle antiquities in Ibb [08/يناير/2019] IBB, Jan. 8 (Saba) – The Police in Ibb province arrested on Tuesday a band to smuggle and sell the antiquities, a security official said.



The arrested were arrested in al-Dhahar district.



According to the official, one of the traders who contributes to sell the antiquities was caught in the same province .



Antiquities which was en possession of the gang were seized.





AA

Saba