Social Protection Advisory Committee discusses its tasks for 2019 [08/يناير/2019]

SANAA, Jan. 8 (Saba) – The Social Protection Advisory Committee on Tuesday held a meeting under the chairmanship of Minister of Social Affairs and Labor Obeid bin Dhabie to discuss proposals for its tasks during the current year.



At the meeting, Dhabie stressed that the committee should play a greater role during the next phase in the preparation of a strategic plan for the post-war period to enable the competent authorities to provide social protection services to those who need it, including those with disabilities.



Dhabie pointed out that the committee's mission is to protect the society groups, especially children who should have access to health and education services.



He said that programs would be developed to protect the people with disabilities in the framework of the social protection.



The meeting, which was attended by representatives of the competent ministries and relevant bodies and organizations, discussed activities of partners in social protection and needs of professional development and capacity building for the committee members in the social protection field.



BA

Saba