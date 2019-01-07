ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 08 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 09:07:06م
الرئيس المشاط يعزي الشيخ منصور البحر في وفاة زوجته
بعث الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى برقية عزاء ومواساة إلى الشيخ منصور صادق البحر في وفاة زوجته.
خطة إسرائيلية لتطويق بيت لحم بالمستوطنات
كشفت صحيفة هآرتس الإسرائيلية أن حكومة الاحتلال تعمل على تنفيذ خطة بناء واسعة النطاق في مستوطنة "أفرات" من شأنها أن تُطوق مدينة بيت لحم جنوب الضفة الغربية المحتلة.
النفط يرتفع بدعم محادثات تجارية أمريكية صينية وتخفيضات بقيادة أوبك
صعدت أسعار النفط بأكثر من 1.5بالمئة يوم الاثنين، مدفوعة بحالة من التفاؤل بأن محادثات تُعقد في بكين يمكن أن تنهي الحرب التجارية بين الولايات المتحدة والصين، فيما تلقى الخام أيضا دعما من تخفيضات في إمدادات عدد من كبار المنتجين.
برشلونة الأسباني لكرة القدم يضم المدافع الشاب توديبو للموسم المقبل
أعلن نادي برشلونة متصدر دوري الدرجة الأولى الاسباني لكرة القدم اليوم الثلاثاء أنه سيضم المدافع الفرنسي جون-كلير توديبو من تولوز في صفقة انتقال مجاني بنهاية الموسم الجاري.
محافظ لحج يطلع على أحوال المرابطين بجبهتي كرش والقبيطة
الأرصاد يتوقع ارتفاع طفيف في درجات الحرارة
إستعراض الصعوبات التي تواجه عمل هيئة النقل البري بالحديدة
اجتماع برئاسة وزير المياه والبيئة للجنة إعداد دراسة استبدال شبكة الصرف الصحي لمدينة صنعاء
Social Protection Advisory Committee discusses its tasks for 2019
[08/يناير/2019]
SANAA, Jan. 8 (Saba) – The Social Protection Advisory Committee on Tuesday held a meeting under the chairmanship of Minister of Social Affairs and Labor Obeid bin Dhabie to discuss proposals for its tasks during the current year.

At the meeting, Dhabie stressed that the committee should play a greater role during the next phase in the preparation of a strategic plan for the post-war period to enable the competent authorities to provide social protection services to those who need it, including those with disabilities.

Dhabie pointed out that the committee's mission is to protect the society groups, especially children who should have access to health and education services.

He said that programs would be developed to protect the people with disabilities in the framework of the social protection.

The meeting, which was attended by representatives of the competent ministries and relevant bodies and organizations, discussed activities of partners in social protection and needs of professional development and capacity building for the committee members in the social protection field.

BA
Saba
