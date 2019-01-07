Mahwait residents denounce Saudi aggression crimes [08/يناير/2019]

MAHWAIT, Jan. 8 (Saba) - Residents of Bani Sa'ad district in Mahwait province Tuesday held a protest rally to condemn the war crimes and cease-fire violations by the Saudi-led coalition.

At the rally, the protesters called for the United Nations and the international community to pressure on the coalition to stop the violations ,end the war and lift all-out blockade on the Yemeni people.

The participants stressed on the importance to move to the fronts to confront the coalition and its plots.

The tribes renewed the ongoing support for the army, who is stationed in the fronts to defend Yemen and its sovereignty.

saba