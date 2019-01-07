ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 08 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 07:36:36م
متحدث القوات المسلحة يستعرض في مؤتمر صحفي خروقات العدوان ومرتزقته
استعرض المتحدث الرسمي باسم القوات المسلحة اليمنية العميد يحيى سريع في مؤتمر صحافي، اليوم مجمل خروقات العدوان ومرتزقته منذ إعلان وقف إطلاق النار حتى مساء أمس.
خطة إسرائيلية لتطويق بيت لحم بالمستوطنات
كشفت صحيفة هآرتس الإسرائيلية أن حكومة الاحتلال تعمل على تنفيذ خطة بناء واسعة النطاق في مستوطنة "أفرات" من شأنها أن تُطوق مدينة بيت لحم جنوب الضفة الغربية المحتلة.
النفط يرتفع بدعم محادثات تجارية أمريكية صينية وتخفيضات بقيادة أوبك
صعدت أسعار النفط بأكثر من 1.5بالمئة يوم الاثنين، مدفوعة بحالة من التفاؤل بأن محادثات تُعقد في بكين يمكن أن تنهي الحرب التجارية بين الولايات المتحدة والصين، فيما تلقى الخام أيضا دعما من تخفيضات في إمدادات عدد من كبار المنتجين.
برشلونة الأسباني لكرة القدم يضم المدافع الشاب توديبو للموسم المقبل
أعلن نادي برشلونة متصدر دوري الدرجة الأولى الاسباني لكرة القدم اليوم الثلاثاء أنه سيضم المدافع الفرنسي جون-كلير توديبو من تولوز في صفقة انتقال مجاني بنهاية الموسم الجاري.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Mahwait residents denounce Saudi aggression crimes
[08/يناير/2019]
MAHWAIT, Jan. 8 (Saba) - Residents of Bani Sa'ad district in Mahwait province Tuesday held a protest rally to condemn the war crimes and cease-fire violations by the Saudi-led coalition.
At the rally, the protesters called for the United Nations and the international community to pressure on the coalition to stop the violations ,end the war and lift all-out blockade on the Yemeni people.
The participants stressed on the importance to move to the fronts to confront the coalition and its plots.
The tribes renewed the ongoing support for the army, who is stationed in the fronts to defend Yemen and its sovereignty.
saba
