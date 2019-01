SC to hold session on Wednesday to be briefed on Yemen's peace efforts [08/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 8 (Saba) – The UN Security Council (SC) will hold a session on Wednesday to hear a report submitted by the UN Special Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffith on the agreements reached in Sweden.



Furthermore, The channel of France-24, Mark Lockock, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, will inform the SC on the humanitarian situation in Yemen.





