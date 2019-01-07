Army Spokesman reviews aggression violations in Hodeidah [08/يناير/2019]

SANAA, Jan. 8 (Saba) – Spokesman of the army Brigadier General Yahya Sarei on Tuesday said that Saudi-led aggression coalition forces and their mercenaries have committed 1,924 breaches of the ceasefire agreement in Hodeidah province since its declaration until Monday evening.



"The violations represented in launching of 79 various missiles and 1,276 artillery shells, as well as 215 breaches by firing from medium and light weapons," the spokesman elaborated in a press conference he held in the capital Sanaa.



The breaches also included 35 acts of establishing military positions, 183 movements and reinforcements, 13 attempts of infiltration and advance, and 122 sorties of warplanes, reconnaissance planes and Apaches in the airspace of Hodeidah.



During the press conference, Sarei reviewed videos and aerial photos of the daily attacks by the enemy on citizens' homes and farms in a number of areas in Hodeidah, referring to the human causalities and destruction left by those attacks.



On the army operations, Sarei said that the army forces and popular committees carried out 73 military operations over the past seven days, including 40 operations of repelling infiltration attempts, 10 offensives, eight incursions, and 15 various operations in several fronts.



He expressed regret for the continuation of the siege and aggression against the Yemeni people since the beginning of the truce.



"There is a great escalation on many fronts," he said. "Our forces face the escalation by escalation and we have many options, but our concern for peace is a priority."



He confirmed the armed forces continue to develop the defense capability and that there are new missile systems would enter the battle, adding that the work is underway to develop other weapons.





BA

Saba