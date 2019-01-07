ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 08 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 07:36:36م
متحدث القوات المسلحة يستعرض في مؤتمر صحفي خروقات العدوان ومرتزقته
استعرض المتحدث الرسمي باسم القوات المسلحة اليمنية العميد يحيى سريع في مؤتمر صحافي، اليوم مجمل خروقات العدوان ومرتزقته منذ إعلان وقف إطلاق النار حتى مساء أمس.
خطة إسرائيلية لتطويق بيت لحم بالمستوطنات
كشفت صحيفة هآرتس الإسرائيلية أن حكومة الاحتلال تعمل على تنفيذ خطة بناء واسعة النطاق في مستوطنة "أفرات" من شأنها أن تُطوق مدينة بيت لحم جنوب الضفة الغربية المحتلة.
النفط يرتفع بدعم محادثات تجارية أمريكية صينية وتخفيضات بقيادة أوبك
صعدت أسعار النفط بأكثر من 1.5بالمئة يوم الاثنين، مدفوعة بحالة من التفاؤل بأن محادثات تُعقد في بكين يمكن أن تنهي الحرب التجارية بين الولايات المتحدة والصين، فيما تلقى الخام أيضا دعما من تخفيضات في إمدادات عدد من كبار المنتجين.
برشلونة الأسباني لكرة القدم يضم المدافع الشاب توديبو للموسم المقبل
أعلن نادي برشلونة متصدر دوري الدرجة الأولى الاسباني لكرة القدم اليوم الثلاثاء أنه سيضم المدافع الفرنسي جون-كلير توديبو من تولوز في صفقة انتقال مجاني بنهاية الموسم الجاري.
وكيل محافظة إب يطلع على أعمال تجهيز معرض الشهداء
اجتماع مشترك للسلطة المحلية في إب واللجنة الرئاسية
ألمانيا تحذر من خروج بريطانيا دون اتفاق منظم من الاتحاد الأوروبي
الخميس المقبل .. الأهلي يكرم الفقيدين عبد العزيز وعلي الحبيشي
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army Spokesman reviews aggression violations in Hodeidah
[08/يناير/2019]
SANAA, Jan. 8 (Saba) – Spokesman of the army Brigadier General Yahya Sarei on Tuesday said that Saudi-led aggression coalition forces and their mercenaries have committed 1,924 breaches of the ceasefire agreement in Hodeidah province since its declaration until Monday evening.

"The violations represented in launching of 79 various missiles and 1,276 artillery shells, as well as 215 breaches by firing from medium and light weapons," the spokesman elaborated in a press conference he held in the capital Sanaa.

The breaches also included 35 acts of establishing military positions, 183 movements and reinforcements, 13 attempts of infiltration and advance, and 122 sorties of warplanes, reconnaissance planes and Apaches in the airspace of Hodeidah.

During the press conference, Sarei reviewed videos and aerial photos of the daily attacks by the enemy on citizens' homes and farms in a number of areas in Hodeidah, referring to the human causalities and destruction left by those attacks.

On the army operations, Sarei said that the army forces and popular committees carried out 73 military operations over the past seven days, including 40 operations of repelling infiltration attempts, 10 offensives, eight incursions, and 15 various operations in several fronts.

He expressed regret for the continuation of the siege and aggression against the Yemeni people since the beginning of the truce.

"There is a great escalation on many fronts," he said. "Our forces face the escalation by escalation and we have many options, but our concern for peace is a priority."

He confirmed the armed forces continue to develop the defense capability and that there are new missile systems would enter the battle, adding that the work is underway to develop other weapons.


BA
Saba
