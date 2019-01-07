Health Ministry releases new statistics over deadly diseases in Yemen [08/يناير/2019] SANAA , Jan. 8 (Saba) – " At least 600,000 cases of malaria were registered during 2018 in several provinces of Yemen, especially Hodeidah which is the most affected area by malaria, followed by Hajjah and Taiz provinces, mentioned a report issued on Monday by the Ministry of Health.







According to a United Nations’s report issued last September, a Yemeni child dies every 10 minutes because of malnutrition or other diseases.



"At least 15 women die every day during delivery for several reasons, where the siege and the war, for four years, are main causes behind them, reads the report.



The report referred to nearby 44913 cases attacked by Maltese fever recorded in Dhamar and Sanaa among the most affected, other 28031 cases of dengue fever , and the number of cases of rabies exceeded 6900 cases.



The rapport affirmed that the province of Dhamar top listed the countries most affected by this disease, then comes the province of Ibb, amid the lack of medicines for the disease.



"The leishmaniasis has infected about 4742 cases during the year 2018, and more than 24871 people were infected with schistosomiasis,' adding that Hajjah came at the top list then Saada province," stated the report.



The report mentioned the newly spread of smallpox came back in 2018, more than it was previously, infecting 36,672 citizens, mostly children, as well as the injury of 32811 citizens with parotiditis.



It referred to the measles affected 24,132 cases, mostly children, while the number of cases of typhoid was 240208 cases.



It also pointed out that the number of meningitis cases reached more than 2576, and neonatal tetanus exceeded 122, while the number of hepatitis B and C was 5091 cases, other 14231 cases of hepatitis A and E, as well as 73654 cases of pertussis.



The report recorded that the number of cases of seasonal influenza was 16269 cases, and more than 2254714 cases related to the upper respiratory tract, other 940318 cases related to the lower respiratory system.



The report explained that this statistic is only for those who have been referred to hospitals and health centers, and their condition has been monitored, noting that dozens were unable to head to hospitals for several reasons and the main reason is the poor financial situation suffered by the Yemenis since coalition transferred the Central Bank of Yemen (CBY) from Sanaa to Aden.





Saba