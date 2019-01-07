ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 08 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 06:07:38م
متحدث القوات المسلحة يستعرض في مؤتمر صحفي خروقات العدوان ومرتزقته
استعرض المتحدث الرسمي باسم القوات المسلحة اليمنية العميد يحيى سريع في مؤتمر صحافي، اليوم مجمل خروقات العدوان ومرتزقته منذ إعلان وقف إطلاق النار حتى مساء أمس.
خطة إسرائيلية لتطويق بيت لحم بالمستوطنات
كشفت صحيفة هآرتس الإسرائيلية أن حكومة الاحتلال تعمل على تنفيذ خطة بناء واسعة النطاق في مستوطنة "أفرات" من شأنها أن تُطوق مدينة بيت لحم جنوب الضفة الغربية المحتلة.
النفط يرتفع بدعم محادثات تجارية أمريكية صينية وتخفيضات بقيادة أوبك
صعدت أسعار النفط بأكثر من 1.5بالمئة يوم الاثنين، مدفوعة بحالة من التفاؤل بأن محادثات تُعقد في بكين يمكن أن تنهي الحرب التجارية بين الولايات المتحدة والصين، فيما تلقى الخام أيضا دعما من تخفيضات في إمدادات عدد من كبار المنتجين.
ليفربول يودع كأس الاتحاد الإنكليزي بالهزيمة أمام ولفرهامبتون
ودع ليفربول متصدر الدوري الإنكليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم كأس الاتحاد من الدور الثالث بعد الهزيمة بهدف مقابل اثنين أمام ولفرهامبتون واندرارز امس.
آخر الأخبار:
وزير المياه والبيئة يستعرض مع وزير الإدارة المحلية مشاريع المياه المنجزة بالمحافظات
الاحتلال الإسرائيلي يقضي بالسجن الفعلي على 3 مقدسيين
نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير المالية يلتقي الممثل المقيم للأمم المتحدة
مناقشة آلية التنسيق مع القطاع الخاص بأمانة العاصمة
Winners of martyr Ex-President Al-Samad prize for farmers of grain in Rima honored
[08/يناير/2019] RIMA, Jan 8 (Saba) - The General Corporation for Cereal Development and Production and the leadership of the local authority in Rima province on Tuesday honored the winners of the award of former President Saleh al-Samad for the production of grain in the province for the year 2018.

 The award was won by five farmers, who are the most the most grain producers in the provinces.

In the ceremony, which was attended by provincial and local officials and executive director and member of Jury of the award Hashim Al-Kahlani, Deputy Governor of Rima Murad Murad pointed to the importance of honoring farmers to enhance their production, especially in the current circumstances due to continued aggression and all-out blockade imposed on the Homeland.

He called on the leadership of the Ministry of Agriculture to pay attention to the farmers in the province through the construction of dams and water barriers that feed the groundwater and serve the farmers in the province, especially that the residents of Rima rely on rainwater to cultivate their lands and agricultural terraces.


AA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد امرأة وإصابة أخرى بإنفجار قنبلة عنقودية من مخلفات العدوان بالجوف
[07/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان السعودي يستهدف مرتزقته في الجوف
[07/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن تسع غارات على سنحان وبني بهلول
[07/يناير/2019]
العدوان ومرتزقته يواصلون استهداف المواطنين وخرق اتفاق ستوكهولم
[07/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على محافظة صنعاء
[07/يناير/2019]
