President of DPRK begins official visit to China [08/يناير/2019] BُEIJING, Jan. 8 (Saba) - President of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong-un began an official visit to China at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.



"Kim is on a visit to China from January 7 to 10," Xinhua quoted a spokesman for the Communist Party's Foreign Relations Department as saying on Saturday.



According to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), a number of senior Korean officials are accompanying President Kim on his visit.



Kim made three visits to China last year, during which he discussed with the Chinese leadership bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to bring security and stability to the Korean Peninsula.





AA

Saba