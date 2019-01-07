Iraqi forces thwart attempt to infiltrate a terrorist in Diyala [08/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 8 (Saba) - The Iraqi forces foiled on Tuesday an attempted infiltration of "Da'ash" terrorists in northeastern Diyala province .



"The fighters of the brigade 110 in the popular mobilization forces thwarted an attempt to infiltrate the militants of "Da'ash" in the area of Tel Bardan, the outskirts of Saadia 60 km northeast of Baquba," stressing that the situation is now under security control," the Iraqi forces said in a statement published by the Iraqi News Agency (INA).



The joint Iraqi forces continue their intensive security operations in various parts of Iraq to eliminate remnants of the remnants of the "Da'ash" terrorists in the country.





