آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 08 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 06:07:38م
متحدث القوات المسلحة يستعرض في مؤتمر صحفي خروقات العدوان ومرتزقته
استعرض المتحدث الرسمي باسم القوات المسلحة اليمنية العميد يحيى سريع في مؤتمر صحافي، اليوم مجمل خروقات العدوان ومرتزقته منذ إعلان وقف إطلاق النار حتى مساء أمس.
خطة إسرائيلية لتطويق بيت لحم بالمستوطنات
كشفت صحيفة هآرتس الإسرائيلية أن حكومة الاحتلال تعمل على تنفيذ خطة بناء واسعة النطاق في مستوطنة "أفرات" من شأنها أن تُطوق مدينة بيت لحم جنوب الضفة الغربية المحتلة.
النفط يرتفع بدعم محادثات تجارية أمريكية صينية وتخفيضات بقيادة أوبك
صعدت أسعار النفط بأكثر من 1.5بالمئة يوم الاثنين، مدفوعة بحالة من التفاؤل بأن محادثات تُعقد في بكين يمكن أن تنهي الحرب التجارية بين الولايات المتحدة والصين، فيما تلقى الخام أيضا دعما من تخفيضات في إمدادات عدد من كبار المنتجين.
ليفربول يودع كأس الاتحاد الإنكليزي بالهزيمة أمام ولفرهامبتون
ودع ليفربول متصدر الدوري الإنكليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم كأس الاتحاد من الدور الثالث بعد الهزيمة بهدف مقابل اثنين أمام ولفرهامبتون واندرارز امس.
آخر الأخبار:
وزير المياه والبيئة يستعرض مع وزير الإدارة المحلية مشاريع المياه المنجزة بالمحافظات
الاحتلال الإسرائيلي يقضي بالسجن الفعلي على 3 مقدسيين
نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير المالية يلتقي الممثل المقيم للأمم المتحدة
مناقشة آلية التنسيق مع القطاع الخاص بأمانة العاصمة
  International
Iraqi forces thwart attempt to infiltrate a terrorist in Diyala
[08/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 8 (Saba) - The Iraqi forces foiled on Tuesday an attempted infiltration of "Da'ash" terrorists in northeastern Diyala province .

"The fighters of the brigade 110 in the popular mobilization forces thwarted an attempt to infiltrate the militants of "Da'ash" in the area of Tel Bardan, the outskirts of Saadia 60 km northeast of Baquba," stressing that the situation is now under security control," the Iraqi forces said in a statement published by the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The joint Iraqi forces continue their intensive security operations in various parts of Iraq to eliminate remnants of the remnants of the "Da'ash" terrorists in the country.


AA
Saba
