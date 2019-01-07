Israeli occupation forces target homes of Palestinians with gas bombs west of Jenin [08/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 8 (Saba) - The Israeli occupation forces on Monday evening fired tear gas at Palestinian houses in the village of Taybeh west of Jenin.



The Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) quoted Chef du village de Taybeh Khalid Jabarin as saying that the Israeli occupation forces targeted the houses of Palestinians in the western area of ​​the village adjacent to the annexation wall with tear gas canisters, causing homeowners suffocation cases.



Jabarin explained that this suffering continues and is repeated permanently, causing harm to the citizens and terrifying children and women, especially in the western neighborhood, and the northern neighborhood adjacent to the high school.



Jabarin pointed out that the Israeli occupation forces threatened the owners of houses located along the wall to uproot olive trees and impose arbitrary sanctions against them.





AA

Saba