آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 08 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 06:07:38م
متحدث القوات المسلحة يستعرض في مؤتمر صحفي خروقات العدوان ومرتزقته
استعرض المتحدث الرسمي باسم القوات المسلحة اليمنية العميد يحيى سريع في مؤتمر صحافي، اليوم مجمل خروقات العدوان ومرتزقته منذ إعلان وقف إطلاق النار حتى مساء أمس.
خطة إسرائيلية لتطويق بيت لحم بالمستوطنات
كشفت صحيفة هآرتس الإسرائيلية أن حكومة الاحتلال تعمل على تنفيذ خطة بناء واسعة النطاق في مستوطنة "أفرات" من شأنها أن تُطوق مدينة بيت لحم جنوب الضفة الغربية المحتلة.
النفط يرتفع بدعم محادثات تجارية أمريكية صينية وتخفيضات بقيادة أوبك
صعدت أسعار النفط بأكثر من 1.5بالمئة يوم الاثنين، مدفوعة بحالة من التفاؤل بأن محادثات تُعقد في بكين يمكن أن تنهي الحرب التجارية بين الولايات المتحدة والصين، فيما تلقى الخام أيضا دعما من تخفيضات في إمدادات عدد من كبار المنتجين.
ليفربول يودع كأس الاتحاد الإنكليزي بالهزيمة أمام ولفرهامبتون
ودع ليفربول متصدر الدوري الإنكليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم كأس الاتحاد من الدور الثالث بعد الهزيمة بهدف مقابل اثنين أمام ولفرهامبتون واندرارز امس.
وزير المياه والبيئة يستعرض مع وزير الإدارة المحلية مشاريع المياه المنجزة بالمحافظات
الاحتلال الإسرائيلي يقضي بالسجن الفعلي على 3 مقدسيين
نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير المالية يلتقي الممثل المقيم للأمم المتحدة
مناقشة آلية التنسيق مع القطاع الخاص بأمانة العاصمة
  International
Israeli occupation forces target homes of Palestinians with gas bombs west of Jenin
[08/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 8 (Saba) - The Israeli occupation forces on Monday evening fired tear gas at Palestinian houses in the village of Taybeh west of Jenin.

The Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) quoted Chef du village de Taybeh Khalid Jabarin as saying that the Israeli occupation forces targeted the houses of Palestinians in the western area of ​​the village adjacent to the annexation wall with tear gas canisters, causing homeowners suffocation cases.

Jabarin explained that this suffering continues and is repeated permanently, causing harm to the citizens and terrifying children and women, especially in the western neighborhood, and the northern neighborhood adjacent to the high school.

Jabarin pointed out that the Israeli occupation forces threatened the owners of houses located along the wall to uproot olive trees and impose arbitrary sanctions against them.


AA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد امرأة وإصابة أخرى بإنفجار قنبلة عنقودية من مخلفات العدوان بالجوف
[07/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان السعودي يستهدف مرتزقته في الجوف
[07/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن تسع غارات على سنحان وبني بهلول
[07/يناير/2019]
العدوان ومرتزقته يواصلون استهداف المواطنين وخرق اتفاق ستوكهولم
[07/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على محافظة صنعاء
[07/يناير/2019]
