Snow storms sweep through 11 provinces across Iran [08/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 8 (Saba) - Snow storms swept through 11 provinces across Iran, Head of Iran Relief and Rescue Organization Morteza Salimi said.



"The snow storms have swept through 11 provinces in the country over the past 48 hours, Mazandaran, Central Provinc including Kermanshah, Jaharamal, Bakhtiari, Qazvin, Erbil , Eastern Azerbaijan and Western Azerbaijan," he said.



"More than 1,260 people have been rescued in 29 mountainous and snow-capped roads, and another number has been evacuated on an emergency basis," he said, adding that 202 cars were stuck in the snow and three injured were taken to hospital for treatment.





AA

Saba