Israeli occupation forces arrest seven Palestinians in the West Bank [08/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 8 (Saba) - The Zionist occupation forces arrested at dawn seven Palestinians in different parts of the West Bank.



The Palestinian Ma'an News Agency reported that the occupation forces stormed the cities of Bethlehem, Jenin, Ramallah, Nablus and Qalqilya, raided several houses and arrested seven Palestinians.



The Israeli occupation forces continue their provocative policies by storming and storming Palestinian villages and cities and arresting and torturing Palestinians.





AA

Saba