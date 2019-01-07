Western ambitions have been source of schemes targeting region countries :Hatemi [08/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 8 (Saba) - Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatemi condemned US policies on the region, noting that Western ambitions have been a source of plans aimed at its countries.



"Western colonial ambitions have been an important element in shaping developments in the region and a source of schemes against their countries," Hatemi was quoted by Fars news agency as saying during a speech at the Western Asia Defense and Security Forum in Tehran.



Hatemi added that the establishment of the Israeli entity is a bleeding blow to the public opinion of the peoples of the region, pointing out that at the same time, achieving peace and stability in this region is not far away and the final victory will be an ally of its people.



Hatemi said in a statement yesterday that the achievements of his country's defense made the enemies in a weak position, pointing out that Iran's policy today is based on the deterrent force.



For his part,The Head of Iran's Supreme National Defense University (SNDU) Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi, "There is today a great trend towards the axis of resistance and that America's power was unable to implement any of its policies in the region."



He said in a speech during the forum that the United States of America was defeated and that the exit or survival in Syria will not work anything.



Vahidi pointed out that the Zionist entity sees his life related to provoking the crises in the region.





AA

Saba