آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 08 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 06:07:38م
متحدث القوات المسلحة يستعرض في مؤتمر صحفي خروقات العدوان ومرتزقته
استعرض المتحدث الرسمي باسم القوات المسلحة اليمنية العميد يحيى سريع في مؤتمر صحافي، اليوم مجمل خروقات العدوان ومرتزقته منذ إعلان وقف إطلاق النار حتى مساء أمس.
خطة إسرائيلية لتطويق بيت لحم بالمستوطنات
كشفت صحيفة هآرتس الإسرائيلية أن حكومة الاحتلال تعمل على تنفيذ خطة بناء واسعة النطاق في مستوطنة "أفرات" من شأنها أن تُطوق مدينة بيت لحم جنوب الضفة الغربية المحتلة.
النفط يرتفع بدعم محادثات تجارية أمريكية صينية وتخفيضات بقيادة أوبك
صعدت أسعار النفط بأكثر من 1.5بالمئة يوم الاثنين، مدفوعة بحالة من التفاؤل بأن محادثات تُعقد في بكين يمكن أن تنهي الحرب التجارية بين الولايات المتحدة والصين، فيما تلقى الخام أيضا دعما من تخفيضات في إمدادات عدد من كبار المنتجين.
ليفربول يودع كأس الاتحاد الإنكليزي بالهزيمة أمام ولفرهامبتون
ودع ليفربول متصدر الدوري الإنكليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم كأس الاتحاد من الدور الثالث بعد الهزيمة بهدف مقابل اثنين أمام ولفرهامبتون واندرارز امس.
Western ambitions have been source of schemes targeting region countries :Hatemi
[08/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 8 (Saba) - Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatemi condemned US policies on the region, noting that Western ambitions have been a source of plans aimed at its countries.

"Western colonial ambitions have been an important element in shaping developments in the region and a source of schemes against their countries," Hatemi was quoted by Fars news agency as saying during a speech at the Western Asia Defense and Security Forum in Tehran.
 
Hatemi added that the establishment of the Israeli entity is a bleeding blow to the public opinion of the peoples of the region, pointing out that at the same time, achieving peace and stability in this region is not far away and the final victory will be an ally of its people.

Hatemi said in a statement yesterday that the achievements of his country's defense made the enemies in a weak position, pointing out that Iran's policy today is based on the deterrent force.

For his part,The Head of Iran's Supreme National Defense University (SNDU) Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi, "There is today a great trend towards the axis of resistance and that America's power was unable to implement any of its policies in the region."

He said in a speech during the forum that the United States of America was defeated and that the exit or survival in Syria will not work anything.

Vahidi pointed out that the Zionist entity sees his life related to provoking the crises in the region.


العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد امرأة وإصابة أخرى بإنفجار قنبلة عنقودية من مخلفات العدوان بالجوف
[07/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان السعودي يستهدف مرتزقته في الجوف
[07/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن تسع غارات على سنحان وبني بهلول
[07/يناير/2019]
العدوان ومرتزقته يواصلون استهداف المواطنين وخرق اتفاق ستوكهولم
[07/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على محافظة صنعاء
[07/يناير/2019]
