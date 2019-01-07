UN: Trafficking and sexual exploitation are still unpunished [08/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 8 (Saba) - The United Nations condemned the continued crime of human trafficking of men, women and children and sexual exploitation crimes leading to the removal of members without punishment in various countries of the world.



The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said in a report published on Monday that despite recent court verdicts on trafficking-related facts in Africa and the Middle East, "the total number of convictions in these areas remains very low."



"Traffickers do not actually face the possibility of bringing them to justice," he said, calling for enhanced international cooperation to pursue criminal networks.



The report, which collects data dating back to 2016, states that countries experiencing armed conflicts have reached human trafficking crimes to an unprecedented number 30 years ago.



Sexual exploitation remains at the forefront of human trafficking crimes and includes 59 percent of the victims counted in 2016, he said.



In particular, the Office referred to women and girls from the Yezidi minority who were coerced by the Da'ash organization in Iraq.



The report noted that the second most common forms of human trafficking are forced labor, including one-third of victims, especially in sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East.



He revealed that in some cases there is evidence of complicity between traffickers and "health professionals who engage in corrupt and fraudulent practices".



The Office said that 70 per cent of the world's victims of human trafficking were women, and 23 per cent of the victims were minors.





