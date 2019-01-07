ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 08 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 06:07:38م
متحدث القوات المسلحة يستعرض في مؤتمر صحفي خروقات العدوان ومرتزقته
استعرض المتحدث الرسمي باسم القوات المسلحة اليمنية العميد يحيى سريع في مؤتمر صحافي، اليوم مجمل خروقات العدوان ومرتزقته منذ إعلان وقف إطلاق النار حتى مساء أمس.
خطة إسرائيلية لتطويق بيت لحم بالمستوطنات
كشفت صحيفة هآرتس الإسرائيلية أن حكومة الاحتلال تعمل على تنفيذ خطة بناء واسعة النطاق في مستوطنة "أفرات" من شأنها أن تُطوق مدينة بيت لحم جنوب الضفة الغربية المحتلة.
النفط يرتفع بدعم محادثات تجارية أمريكية صينية وتخفيضات بقيادة أوبك
صعدت أسعار النفط بأكثر من 1.5بالمئة يوم الاثنين، مدفوعة بحالة من التفاؤل بأن محادثات تُعقد في بكين يمكن أن تنهي الحرب التجارية بين الولايات المتحدة والصين، فيما تلقى الخام أيضا دعما من تخفيضات في إمدادات عدد من كبار المنتجين.
ليفربول يودع كأس الاتحاد الإنكليزي بالهزيمة أمام ولفرهامبتون
ودع ليفربول متصدر الدوري الإنكليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم كأس الاتحاد من الدور الثالث بعد الهزيمة بهدف مقابل اثنين أمام ولفرهامبتون واندرارز امس.
آخر الأخبار:
وزير المياه والبيئة يستعرض مع وزير الإدارة المحلية مشاريع المياه المنجزة بالمحافظات
الاحتلال الإسرائيلي يقضي بالسجن الفعلي على 3 مقدسيين
نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير المالية يلتقي الممثل المقيم للأمم المتحدة
مناقشة آلية التنسيق مع القطاع الخاص بأمانة العاصمة
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  International
UN: Trafficking and sexual exploitation are still unpunished
[08/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 8 (Saba) - The United Nations condemned the continued crime of human trafficking of men, women and children and sexual exploitation crimes leading to the removal of members without punishment in various countries of the world.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said in a report published on Monday that despite recent court verdicts on trafficking-related facts in Africa and the Middle East, "the total number of convictions in these areas remains very low."

"Traffickers do not actually face the possibility of bringing them to justice," he said, calling for enhanced international cooperation to pursue criminal networks.

The report, which collects data dating back to 2016, states that countries experiencing armed conflicts have reached human trafficking crimes to an unprecedented number 30 years ago.

Sexual exploitation remains at the forefront of human trafficking crimes and includes 59 percent of the victims counted in 2016, he said.

In particular, the Office referred to women and girls from the Yezidi minority who were coerced by the Da'ash organization in Iraq.

The report noted that the second most common forms of human trafficking are forced labor, including one-third of victims, especially in sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East.

He revealed that in some cases there is evidence of complicity between traffickers and "health professionals who engage in corrupt and fraudulent practices".

The Office said that 70 per cent of the world's victims of human trafficking were women, and 23 per cent of the victims were minors.


AA
Saba
  المزيد من (International)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد امرأة وإصابة أخرى بإنفجار قنبلة عنقودية من مخلفات العدوان بالجوف
[07/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان السعودي يستهدف مرتزقته في الجوف
[07/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن تسع غارات على سنحان وبني بهلول
[07/يناير/2019]
العدوان ومرتزقته يواصلون استهداف المواطنين وخرق اتفاق ستوكهولم
[07/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على محافظة صنعاء
[07/يناير/2019]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2019، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by