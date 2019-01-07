Bolton visit for tunnels in Al-Aqsa Mosque represents US support for Israeli : Palestine govt [08/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 8 (Saba) - The Palestinian government condemned the American national security adviser John Bolton's visit to the tunnels of Al-Aqsa mosque and the old occupied town, saying that this is in support of the Zionist entity occupied.



"The arrival of US National Security Adviser John Bolton under the Al-Aqsa Mosque and his tour of the Old City of our occupied capital is part of the aggression of the occupation, simulation of the intrusions and attacks of the settlers.



He added that Bolton would support the occupation and aggression against Jerusalem, the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Palestinian Arab people and its leadership in the name of the extremist Trump administration.



The spokesman said in a statement on Monday that the Al-Aqsa mosque and all its surrounding walls, which has an area of ​​144 dunums, has what is rising from the ground to heaven and down to seven lands.



The statement said that Jerusalem, occupied in 1967, is an Arab land since the dawn of history, and the natural capital of Palestine, as stipulated by international laws and laws, recognized by 138 countries in the world and those that recognize the state of Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital.



In the statement, which was published by the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA), these incursions and black movements occur in the shadow of the continued occupation on our land and our country, in the heart of which is the Arab city of Jerusalem, which includes Islamic and Christian sanctuaries, and these movements are ineffective, but it reminds everyone of the lands of others by occupier to promote chaos, tension and violence.



He called on the world countries to condemn what Bolton has done and its leadership, and to move to stop the occupation aggression and to implement the international laws that demand the expulsion of the occupation from our country and the establishment of the foundations of comprehensive peace.



Bolton had recently visited the Al-Buraq Wall at Al-Aqsa Mosque during his visit to the State of the Zionist entity within the Middle East tour.





AA

Saba