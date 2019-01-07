ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 08 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 06:07:38م
متحدث القوات المسلحة يستعرض في مؤتمر صحفي خروقات العدوان ومرتزقته
استعرض المتحدث الرسمي باسم القوات المسلحة اليمنية العميد يحيى سريع في مؤتمر صحافي، اليوم مجمل خروقات العدوان ومرتزقته منذ إعلان وقف إطلاق النار حتى مساء أمس.
خطة إسرائيلية لتطويق بيت لحم بالمستوطنات
كشفت صحيفة هآرتس الإسرائيلية أن حكومة الاحتلال تعمل على تنفيذ خطة بناء واسعة النطاق في مستوطنة "أفرات" من شأنها أن تُطوق مدينة بيت لحم جنوب الضفة الغربية المحتلة.
النفط يرتفع بدعم محادثات تجارية أمريكية صينية وتخفيضات بقيادة أوبك
صعدت أسعار النفط بأكثر من 1.5بالمئة يوم الاثنين، مدفوعة بحالة من التفاؤل بأن محادثات تُعقد في بكين يمكن أن تنهي الحرب التجارية بين الولايات المتحدة والصين، فيما تلقى الخام أيضا دعما من تخفيضات في إمدادات عدد من كبار المنتجين.
ليفربول يودع كأس الاتحاد الإنكليزي بالهزيمة أمام ولفرهامبتون
ودع ليفربول متصدر الدوري الإنكليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم كأس الاتحاد من الدور الثالث بعد الهزيمة بهدف مقابل اثنين أمام ولفرهامبتون واندرارز امس.
آخر الأخبار:
وزير المياه والبيئة يستعرض مع وزير الإدارة المحلية مشاريع المياه المنجزة بالمحافظات
الاحتلال الإسرائيلي يقضي بالسجن الفعلي على 3 مقدسيين
نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير المالية يلتقي الممثل المقيم للأمم المتحدة
مناقشة آلية التنسيق مع القطاع الخاص بأمانة العاصمة
Tourism revenues in Tunisia rise to $ 1.36 million in 2018
[08/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 8 (Saba) - Tourism revenues in Tunisia rose to $ 1.36 million in 2018 with a record number of visitors reaching $ 8.3 million, a strong recovery for a vital sector following two militant attacks on tourists in 2015, government data showed.

According to data from the Central Bank of Tunisia, tourism revenues increased by about 45 percent during the year 2018 compared to 2017 to reach 4.09 billion dinars (1.36 billion dollars).

The number of tourists jumped to 8.3 million from 7 million in 2017, the hotels showed tourists from Algeria, Russia and other parts of Europe.

Tourism accounts for 8 percent of Tunisia's gross domestic product, gives strong support to the economy and lifts the country's fragile foreign currency reserves.

Major European tour operators began returning to Tunisia last year after a three-year hiatus following a beach attack in Sousse that killed 39 tourists and a separate attack on the Bardo museum in Tunis that killed 21 people.


AA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد امرأة وإصابة أخرى بإنفجار قنبلة عنقودية من مخلفات العدوان بالجوف
[07/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان السعودي يستهدف مرتزقته في الجوف
[07/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن تسع غارات على سنحان وبني بهلول
[07/يناير/2019]
العدوان ومرتزقته يواصلون استهداف المواطنين وخرق اتفاق ستوكهولم
[07/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على محافظة صنعاء
[07/يناير/2019]
