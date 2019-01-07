Tourism revenues in Tunisia rise to $ 1.36 million in 2018 [08/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 8 (Saba) - Tourism revenues in Tunisia rose to $ 1.36 million in 2018 with a record number of visitors reaching $ 8.3 million, a strong recovery for a vital sector following two militant attacks on tourists in 2015, government data showed.



According to data from the Central Bank of Tunisia, tourism revenues increased by about 45 percent during the year 2018 compared to 2017 to reach 4.09 billion dinars (1.36 billion dollars).



The number of tourists jumped to 8.3 million from 7 million in 2017, the hotels showed tourists from Algeria, Russia and other parts of Europe.



Tourism accounts for 8 percent of Tunisia's gross domestic product, gives strong support to the economy and lifts the country's fragile foreign currency reserves.



Major European tour operators began returning to Tunisia last year after a three-year hiatus following a beach attack in Sousse that killed 39 tourists and a separate attack on the Bardo museum in Tunis that killed 21 people.





AA

Saba