Sudanese regime arrests 816 protestersو continues demonstrations for third week in row [08/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 8 (Saba) - The Sudanese regime announced the arrest of 816 people during the demonstrations condemning the high price and demanding the overthrow of the regime, while continuing protests for the third week in a row in the capital Khartoum and various Sudanese cities.



Sudanese Interior Minister Ahmed Bilal Osman said in a speech before the so-called National Assembly (parliament) that the security services arrested 816 people during 381 demonstrations, which took place during the past weeks in Sudanese cities, including the capital Khartoum.



"The total number of incidents since 19 December has so far reached 381, and 816 people have been arrested," he said.



Demonstrations began to protest the rise in bread prices before the protests turned into demands to topple the government.



Hundreds of Sudanese took to the streets of Khartoum for the third week in a row, demanding the overthrow of Omar al-Bashir, who seized power in Sudan in a military coup in 1989.



The forces of the regime, which deployed heavily in the capital Khartoum and various cities and Sudanese responded by firing rubber bullets and tear gas.



The demonstration turned into a riot between protesters and security forces on streets close to the presidential palace.



Human rights defender Amnesty International has so far reported the deaths of 37 protesters shot by Sudanese security forces since the protest began on 19 December following the government's decision to raise the price of bread.



Reports indicate that members of the Sudanese security and intelligence apparatus repeatedly arrest opposition leaders, activists and journalists who express anti-regime views.





AA

Saba