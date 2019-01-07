ابحث عن:
الثلاثاء، 08 - يناير - 2019
متحدث القوات المسلحة يستعرض في مؤتمر صحفي خروقات العدوان ومرتزقته
استعرض المتحدث الرسمي باسم القوات المسلحة اليمنية العميد يحيى سريع في مؤتمر صحافي، اليوم مجمل خروقات العدوان ومرتزقته منذ إعلان وقف إطلاق النار حتى مساء أمس.
خطة إسرائيلية لتطويق بيت لحم بالمستوطنات
كشفت صحيفة هآرتس الإسرائيلية أن حكومة الاحتلال تعمل على تنفيذ خطة بناء واسعة النطاق في مستوطنة "أفرات" من شأنها أن تُطوق مدينة بيت لحم جنوب الضفة الغربية المحتلة.
النفط يرتفع بدعم محادثات تجارية أمريكية صينية وتخفيضات بقيادة أوبك
صعدت أسعار النفط بأكثر من 1.5بالمئة يوم الاثنين، مدفوعة بحالة من التفاؤل بأن محادثات تُعقد في بكين يمكن أن تنهي الحرب التجارية بين الولايات المتحدة والصين، فيما تلقى الخام أيضا دعما من تخفيضات في إمدادات عدد من كبار المنتجين.
ليفربول يودع كأس الاتحاد الإنكليزي بالهزيمة أمام ولفرهامبتون
ودع ليفربول متصدر الدوري الإنكليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم كأس الاتحاد من الدور الثالث بعد الهزيمة بهدف مقابل اثنين أمام ولفرهامبتون واندرارز امس.
الحكومة الصينية تغلق 26 ألف موقع إلكتروني غير قانوني العام المنصرم
مناقشة الترتيبات لإعلان الفائزين بجائزة الشهيد الصماد لإنتاج الحبوب بمحافظة صنعاء
ارتفاع الأسهم الأوروبية لأعلى مستوى في 3 أسابيع بفضل آمال التجارة
قبائل بني سعد بالمحويت تدين جرائم وخروقات العدوان
  International
Sudanese regime arrests 816 protestersو continues demonstrations for third week in row
[08/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 8 (Saba) - The Sudanese regime announced the arrest of 816 people during the demonstrations condemning the high price and demanding the overthrow of the regime, while continuing protests for the third week in a row in the capital Khartoum and various Sudanese cities.

Sudanese Interior Minister Ahmed Bilal Osman said in a speech before the so-called National Assembly (parliament) that the security services arrested 816 people during 381 demonstrations, which took place during the past weeks in Sudanese cities, including the capital Khartoum.

"The total number of incidents since 19 December has so far reached 381, and 816 people have been arrested," he said.

Demonstrations began to protest the rise in bread prices before the protests turned into demands to topple the government.

Hundreds of Sudanese took to the streets of Khartoum for the third week in a row, demanding the overthrow of Omar al-Bashir, who seized power in Sudan in a military coup in 1989.

The forces of the regime, which deployed heavily in the capital Khartoum and various cities and Sudanese responded by firing rubber bullets and tear gas.

The demonstration turned into a riot between protesters and security forces on streets close to the presidential palace.

Human rights defender Amnesty International has so far reported the deaths of 37 protesters shot by Sudanese security forces since the protest began on 19 December following the government's decision to raise the price of bread.

Reports indicate that members of the Sudanese security and intelligence apparatus repeatedly arrest opposition leaders, activists and journalists who express anti-regime views.


AA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد امرأة وإصابة أخرى بإنفجار قنبلة عنقودية من مخلفات العدوان بالجوف
[07/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان السعودي يستهدف مرتزقته في الجوف
[07/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن تسع غارات على سنحان وبني بهلول
[07/يناير/2019]
العدوان ومرتزقته يواصلون استهداف المواطنين وخرق اتفاق ستوكهولم
[07/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على محافظة صنعاء
[07/يناير/2019]
