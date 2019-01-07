UK government to vote on draft exit agreement Tuesday [08/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 8 (Saba) - The British government announced Monday that the vote on the draft EU exit agreement Brexit would be on Tuesday, the 15th of this month.



The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) quoted a source in the prime minister as saying that.



"Prime Minister Theresa May will invite members of parliament to vote on the draft next Tuesday after the deputies complete their discussions, which starts Monday and last a week full."



The government of May decided last month to postpone the vote on the draft agreement after the emergence of significant indications that the majority of deputies to vote against it.



The Prime Minister warned yesterday that the parliament's vote against the draft agreement would enter the country in "political ambiguity not seen before."





