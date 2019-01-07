Indonesian death toll rises to 32 [08/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 8 (Saba) - The death toll from the landslides that rocked Indonesia's West Java island of Sukabumi last week rose to 32, the Indonesian authorities said Monday.



The landslides killed 32 people, injured three people and left one person dead, 64 of them survived, a spokesman for the National Disaster Management Agency spokesman, Sotobo Boro Nugroho, said in a statement.



Nugroho said search and rescue teams were intensifying their efforts to find survivors or missing people, while the wounded were being treated.



A landslide has swallowed 34 houses in the village of Sirnaresmi village i in Sukabumi province, home to about 100 people, due to heavy rains and heavy floods.





