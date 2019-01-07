ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 08 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 04:39:55م
متحدث القوات المسلحة يستعرض في مؤتمر صحفي خروقات العدوان ومرتزقته
استعرض المتحدث الرسمي باسم القوات المسلحة اليمنية العميد يحيى سريع في مؤتمر صحافي، اليوم مجمل خروقات العدوان ومرتزقته منذ إعلان وقف إطلاق النار حتى مساء أمس.
خطة إسرائيلية لتطويق بيت لحم بالمستوطنات
كشفت صحيفة هآرتس الإسرائيلية أن حكومة الاحتلال تعمل على تنفيذ خطة بناء واسعة النطاق في مستوطنة "أفرات" من شأنها أن تُطوق مدينة بيت لحم جنوب الضفة الغربية المحتلة.
النفط يرتفع بدعم محادثات تجارية أمريكية صينية وتخفيضات بقيادة أوبك
صعدت أسعار النفط بأكثر من 1.5بالمئة يوم الاثنين، مدفوعة بحالة من التفاؤل بأن محادثات تُعقد في بكين يمكن أن تنهي الحرب التجارية بين الولايات المتحدة والصين، فيما تلقى الخام أيضا دعما من تخفيضات في إمدادات عدد من كبار المنتجين.
ليفربول يودع كأس الاتحاد الإنكليزي بالهزيمة أمام ولفرهامبتون
ودع ليفربول متصدر الدوري الإنكليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم كأس الاتحاد من الدور الثالث بعد الهزيمة بهدف مقابل اثنين أمام ولفرهامبتون واندرارز امس.
الحكومة الصينية تغلق 26 ألف موقع إلكتروني غير قانوني العام المنصرم
مناقشة الترتيبات لإعلان الفائزين بجائزة الشهيد الصماد لإنتاج الحبوب بمحافظة صنعاء
ارتفاع الأسهم الأوروبية لأعلى مستوى في 3 أسابيع بفضل آمال التجارة
قبائل بني سعد بالمحويت تدين جرائم وخروقات العدوان
  International
Japan celebrates 30th anniversary of Emperor Akihito's accession to the throne
[08/يناير/2019] TOKYO, Jan. 8 (Saba) - Japan celebrated the 30th anniversary of the accession of Emperor Akihito to the throne in the presence of about 80 people, including Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Akihito became Japan's 125th emperor on January 7, 1989, following the death of his father Hirohito on the same day.

Emperor Akihito, 85, plans to relinquish the throne on April 30 in the first act to give up the throne 200 years ago, after he expressed his desire to retire in 2016, citing his growing concern over his inability to fulfill his official duties because of his age.

Crown Prince Naruhito is due to succeed the emperor on May 1.


AA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد امرأة وإصابة أخرى بإنفجار قنبلة عنقودية من مخلفات العدوان بالجوف
[07/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان السعودي يستهدف مرتزقته في الجوف
[07/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن تسع غارات على سنحان وبني بهلول
[07/يناير/2019]
العدوان ومرتزقته يواصلون استهداف المواطنين وخرق اتفاق ستوكهولم
[07/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على محافظة صنعاء
[07/يناير/2019]
