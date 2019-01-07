Japan celebrates 30th anniversary of Emperor Akihito's accession to the throne [08/يناير/2019] TOKYO, Jan. 8 (Saba) - Japan celebrated the 30th anniversary of the accession of Emperor Akihito to the throne in the presence of about 80 people, including Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.



Akihito became Japan's 125th emperor on January 7, 1989, following the death of his father Hirohito on the same day.



Emperor Akihito, 85, plans to relinquish the throne on April 30 in the first act to give up the throne 200 years ago, after he expressed his desire to retire in 2016, citing his growing concern over his inability to fulfill his official duties because of his age.



Crown Prince Naruhito is due to succeed the emperor on May 1.





