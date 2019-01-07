Israeli forces arrest 6 Palestinians in West Bank [08/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 8 (Saba) - The Israeli occupation forces arrested six Palestinians from different areas in the West Bank today after a raid and search.



On the other hand, Palestinian sources said that Israeli aircraft renewed their shelling of Palestinian resistance sites in the Gaza Strip on Monday, indicating that the Israeli warplanes bombed a position of the Palestinian resistance in the town of Beit Lahia in the north-west of the Gaza Strip.



The helicopter fired the first missile towards the site of Ashkelon resistance before the F-16 warplanes fired a missile towards the site, causing serious damage to it.



The Israeli aircraft had bombed in the hours of Sunday evening, two observatories for the resistance in Gaza and Khan Yunis without reporting injuries.





