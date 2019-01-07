Government in Gabon announces the failure of a coup attempt [08/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 8 (Saba) - The government of Gabon announced on Monday that it had foiled a military coup by a group of junior officers, saying the political situation in the country was under control.



"The authorities have arrested four rebels, and the fifth is still on the run," government spokesman Guy Bertrand Mapango said in an interview with the BBC.



A group of junior officers in the army announced their control of the government and ousted President Ali Bongo



Whose family has ruled the country for 50 years in central West Africa.



The officers on the national radio, which announced control of its headquarters at 4:30 am, read a brief statement announcing the formation of the National Correctional Council.





The officers said the president's speech on New Year's Day disappointed them, saying it was "an attempt to cling to power."



Ali Bongo assumed the presidency in 2009, succeeding his father, Omar Bongo, and was re-elected by a narrow margin in 2016 in an election marred by violence and fraud.



Bongo was absent from the country for two months after reports of a stroke, was taken to Saudi Arabia for treatment and then spent a recovery in Morocco.



US President Donald Trump has sent troops to Gabon to protect US citizens after protests erupted in the neighboring Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) over the election.





AA

Saba