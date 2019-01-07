ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 08 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 04:39:55م
متحدث القوات المسلحة يستعرض في مؤتمر صحفي خروقات العدوان ومرتزقته
استعرض المتحدث الرسمي باسم القوات المسلحة اليمنية العميد يحيى سريع في مؤتمر صحافي، اليوم مجمل خروقات العدوان ومرتزقته منذ إعلان وقف إطلاق النار حتى مساء أمس.
خطة إسرائيلية لتطويق بيت لحم بالمستوطنات
كشفت صحيفة هآرتس الإسرائيلية أن حكومة الاحتلال تعمل على تنفيذ خطة بناء واسعة النطاق في مستوطنة "أفرات" من شأنها أن تُطوق مدينة بيت لحم جنوب الضفة الغربية المحتلة.
النفط يرتفع بدعم محادثات تجارية أمريكية صينية وتخفيضات بقيادة أوبك
صعدت أسعار النفط بأكثر من 1.5بالمئة يوم الاثنين، مدفوعة بحالة من التفاؤل بأن محادثات تُعقد في بكين يمكن أن تنهي الحرب التجارية بين الولايات المتحدة والصين، فيما تلقى الخام أيضا دعما من تخفيضات في إمدادات عدد من كبار المنتجين.
ليفربول يودع كأس الاتحاد الإنكليزي بالهزيمة أمام ولفرهامبتون
ودع ليفربول متصدر الدوري الإنكليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم كأس الاتحاد من الدور الثالث بعد الهزيمة بهدف مقابل اثنين أمام ولفرهامبتون واندرارز امس.
الحكومة الصينية تغلق 26 ألف موقع إلكتروني غير قانوني العام المنصرم
مناقشة الترتيبات لإعلان الفائزين بجائزة الشهيد الصماد لإنتاج الحبوب بمحافظة صنعاء
ارتفاع الأسهم الأوروبية لأعلى مستوى في 3 أسابيع بفضل آمال التجارة
قبائل بني سعد بالمحويت تدين جرائم وخروقات العدوان
  International
Government in Gabon announces the failure of a coup attempt
[08/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 8 (Saba) - The government of Gabon announced on Monday that it had foiled a military coup by a group of junior officers, saying the political situation in the country was under control.

"The authorities have arrested four rebels, and the fifth is still on the run," government spokesman Guy Bertrand Mapango said in an interview with the BBC.

A group of junior officers in the army announced their control of the government and ousted President Ali Bongo

Whose family has ruled the country for 50 years in central West Africa.

The officers on the national radio, which announced control of its headquarters at 4:30 am, read a brief statement announcing the formation of the National Correctional Council.


The officers said the president's speech on New Year's Day disappointed them, saying it was "an attempt to cling to power."

Ali Bongo assumed the presidency in 2009, succeeding his father, Omar Bongo, and was re-elected by a narrow margin in 2016 in an election marred by violence and fraud.

Bongo was absent from the country for two months after reports of a stroke, was taken to Saudi Arabia for treatment and then spent a recovery in Morocco.

US President Donald Trump has sent troops to Gabon to protect US citizens after protests erupted in the neighboring Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) over the election.


AA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد امرأة وإصابة أخرى بإنفجار قنبلة عنقودية من مخلفات العدوان بالجوف
[07/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان السعودي يستهدف مرتزقته في الجوف
[07/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن تسع غارات على سنحان وبني بهلول
[07/يناير/2019]
العدوان ومرتزقته يواصلون استهداف المواطنين وخرق اتفاق ستوكهولم
[07/يناير/2019]
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على محافظة صنعاء
[07/يناير/2019]
