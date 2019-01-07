ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 08 - يناير - 2019 الساعة 04:39:55م
متحدث القوات المسلحة يستعرض في مؤتمر صحفي خروقات العدوان ومرتزقته
استعرض المتحدث الرسمي باسم القوات المسلحة اليمنية العميد يحيى سريع في مؤتمر صحافي، اليوم مجمل خروقات العدوان ومرتزقته منذ إعلان وقف إطلاق النار حتى مساء أمس.
خطة إسرائيلية لتطويق بيت لحم بالمستوطنات
كشفت صحيفة هآرتس الإسرائيلية أن حكومة الاحتلال تعمل على تنفيذ خطة بناء واسعة النطاق في مستوطنة "أفرات" من شأنها أن تُطوق مدينة بيت لحم جنوب الضفة الغربية المحتلة.
النفط يرتفع بدعم محادثات تجارية أمريكية صينية وتخفيضات بقيادة أوبك
صعدت أسعار النفط بأكثر من 1.5بالمئة يوم الاثنين، مدفوعة بحالة من التفاؤل بأن محادثات تُعقد في بكين يمكن أن تنهي الحرب التجارية بين الولايات المتحدة والصين، فيما تلقى الخام أيضا دعما من تخفيضات في إمدادات عدد من كبار المنتجين.
ليفربول يودع كأس الاتحاد الإنكليزي بالهزيمة أمام ولفرهامبتون
ودع ليفربول متصدر الدوري الإنكليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم كأس الاتحاد من الدور الثالث بعد الهزيمة بهدف مقابل اثنين أمام ولفرهامبتون واندرارز امس.
الحكومة الصينية تغلق 26 ألف موقع إلكتروني غير قانوني العام المنصرم
مناقشة الترتيبات لإعلان الفائزين بجائزة الشهيد الصماد لإنتاج الحبوب بمحافظة صنعاء
ارتفاع الأسهم الأوروبية لأعلى مستوى في 3 أسابيع بفضل آمال التجارة
قبائل بني سعد بالمحويت تدين جرائم وخروقات العدوان
2 ermans killed by avalanches in Austria
[08/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 8 (Saba) - Two German sailors were killed by avalanches and thousands of tourists were unable to leave major ski resorts in Austrian mountains over the weekend due to heavy snowfall.

More than half a meter of snow has fallen on the northern side of the Alps since Sunday morning, according to the German news agency DPA.

The risk of avalanche has been classified as "high" across most of the Austrian Alps - the second highest on a five-point scale.

Rescuers rescued the young men, but were unable to save their lives.


AA
Saba
