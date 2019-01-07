2 ermans killed by avalanches in Austria [08/يناير/2019] SANAA, Jan. 8 (Saba) - Two German sailors were killed by avalanches and thousands of tourists were unable to leave major ski resorts in Austrian mountains over the weekend due to heavy snowfall.



More than half a meter of snow has fallen on the northern side of the Alps since Sunday morning, according to the German news agency DPA.



The risk of avalanche has been classified as "high" across most of the Austrian Alps - the second highest on a five-point scale.



Rescuers rescued the young men, but were unable to save their lives.





AA

Saba