Al-Sisi confesses his coordinating closely with Israel in Sinai [08/يناير/2019] SAANA, Jan. 8 (Saba) - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi confessed to close security cooperation with Israel in the Sinai peninsula during an interview broadcast on Sunday with a 60-minute program on CBS.



The program said Cairo had asked the network not to broadcast the interview, without giving further details.



In response to a question on whether his cooperation is closer and deeper with Israel, Sissi replied "true."



Al-Sisi said that the air force sometimes needs to cross into the Israeli side, which is why there is wide coordination with the Israelis.



When asked why he could not eliminate the militants, Sisi responded by referring to the difficulties the United States faced in Afghanistan against the Taliban insurgency.



"Why could not the United States eliminate terrorism in Afghanistan after 17 years and spent a trillion dollars?" He asked.



Under al-Sisi, Egypt cooperated with Israel on security in the Sinai, a demilitarized peninsula under a 1979 US-brokered peace treaty, but Egyptian forces are now operating there freely.



The recognition of such cooperation with Israel can raise sensitivities in Egypt.



Al-Sisi's critics accuse him of cracking down on all opposition, but supporters say there is a need to crack down on instability in Egypt, which has been racking up unrest for years after protests ousted President Hosni Mubarak in 2011.



In the interview, al-Sisi denied that Egypt was holding political prisoners. A human rights group says there are about 60,000 political prisoners in Egypt.



"I do not know where they came from," al-Sisi said. "We do not have political prisoners in Egypt."



AL-Sisi added that when a group representing a small group tries to impose its extremist ideology, "we have to intervene, no matter how many."





